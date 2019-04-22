Interpol to Deploy Special Team to Sri Lanka to Probe Recent Deadly Bombings

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Interpol has announced that it would deploy a special team to Sri Lanka to investigate the waves of deadly bombings which hit churches and luxury hotels of the South Asian nation on Sunday.

"INTERPOL is deploying a team to Sri Lanka to assist the national authorities investigating the series of bomb attacks at churches and hotels which left nearly 300 dead and some 500 injured," the international organisation, which facilitates worldwide police cooperation, said in a statement.

Specialists with expertise in "crime scene examination, explosives, counter-terrorism, disaster victim identification and analysis" are due to join the Incident Response Team (IRT) to investigate the tragedy in the South Asian country.

"As the Sri Lankan authorities investigate these horrific attacks, INTERPOL will continue to provide whatever support is necessary. Information to help identify individuals linked to these attacks could come from anywhere in the world, which is where INTERPOL’s global network and databases can prove vital, especially for officers on the ground", Interpol's Secretary General Jurgen Stock said.

In the meantime, Sri Lanka launched a massive security operation in the wake of the tragedy. As of Monday, at least 24 people were detained in connection with the attacks. The authorities introduced and re-introduced curfew and deployed extra 1,000 troops in Colombo, the country's commercial capital.

On Easter Sunday, the country was shaken by a series of coordinated attacks, which killed at least 290 people. These are the worst attacks in the country's modern history since the end the 25-year-old civil war.