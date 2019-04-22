Member of Bangladesh PM Hasina's Family Killed in Sri Lanka Blasts – Reports

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Easter Sunday serial blasts that ripped through Sri Lanka had victims belonging to the family of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's cousin, media reports read.
READ MORE: Denmark's Wealthiest Man, Asos Owner Loses Three Children in Sri Lanka Attacks
One of the grandsons of Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, who is a cousin of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and a member of the Bangladesh Parliament, was among those that were killed in the blasts. His name was Zayan Chowdhury. His father Mashiul Haque Chowdhury, who is the son-in-law of lawmaker Sheikh Selim, was among the injured. Mashiul was admitted to a local hosptial.
— Tulip Siddiq (@TulipSiddiq) April 21, 2019
READ MORE: 2 Indian Party Workers Confirmed Dead in Sri Lanka Bombings, Another 5 Missing
Sheikh Selim's daughter, son-in-law, and grandsons were staying at the hotel in Colombo where one of the bombs exploded. The family was there on a holiday.
All comments
Show new comments (0)