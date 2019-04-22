Suicide Bomber Behind Sri Lanka's Shangri-La Hotel Blast Identified

Some 290 people died in Sri Lanka on Sunday as multiple blasts hit churches and hotels. Some 24 suspects have been apprehended by the police in relation to the attacks.

Police have told a local court that one of the perpetrators of the suicide bombing at the Shangri-La Hotel has been identified as Insan Seelavan, a factory owner.

Nine of Seelavan's employees have been detained and are being held in custody until 6 May.

The police also informed the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court that the attacker was suspected of having ties with other sucide bombers in the Dematagoda blast.

Earlier, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, announced that eight people had been detained in connection with the blasts. The television channel News 1st reported that the number of people detained in connection with the bombings in Sri Lanka has risen to 13.

The broadcaster also reported, citing Wickremesinghe, that the government was aware of the possibility of an attack, but failed to take the necessary precautions.