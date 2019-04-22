WATCH: Fiery Flame Throwing Festival Underway in India

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A spectacular religious festival, Thoothedhara, is currently underway in the south Indian state of Karnataka, in which devotees of Hindu Goddess Durga are required to try to set each other "ablaze" in order to please the deity. The festival is also called Agni Kheli which, when translated, means "Fire Play".
READ MORE: Massive Blaze in Mumbai Residence Kills Four, Dozens Injured
— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2019
READ MORE: WATCH: Bulls Forced to Jump Through Fire as Harvest Ritual in India
Each devotee gets to make five throws, which goes some way in preventing serious burn incidents. The ritual lasts around 15 minutes. Devotees consider this to be "enough time" to please their deity, Goddess Durga.
All comments
Show new comments (0)