WATCH: Fiery Flame Throwing Festival Underway in India

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A spectacular religious festival, Thoothedhara, is currently underway in the south Indian state of Karnataka, in which devotees of Hindu Goddess Durga are required to try to set each other "ablaze" in order to please the deity. The festival is also called Agni Kheli which, when translated, means "Fire Play".

The rituals require that participant devotees be split into two groups and set face-to-face against each other at a distance of 10 to 15 metres. They are each given burning palm fronds and are required to hit their opponents with them trying to set them alight.

Each devotee gets to make five throws, which goes some way in preventing serious burn incidents. The ritual lasts around 15 minutes. Devotees consider this to be "enough time" to please their deity, Goddess Durga.