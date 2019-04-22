Register
    Indian soldier. (File)

    Indian Soldier Saves Woman, Child in Kashmir by Donating Blood, Earns Praise

    The gesture has drawn widespread praise and was a healthy respite from the tense "security forces versus local populace" dynamics. The donor was from the same paramilitary force that suffered a massive suicide terror attack in Pulwama on 14 February, in which more than 40 troopers were killed.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Despite the acrimonious relationship between security forces in the troubled northern Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir and its local population, a security trooper belonging to the Central Reserve Police Force went beyond the call of his duty and donated blood to save a woman in desperate need of blood during delivery. The woman was facing life-threatening complications during childbirth.

    The man, Constable Gohil Shailesh, not only saved the 25-year-old woman, but saved the newborn infant also.

    ​The post has gone viral on social media and the soldier has been highly praised for his deed.

    @ImranRangrezz_ comments that Humanity is the only ‘one' relation that Indian forces know.

    ​"Humanity in any time is valuable" was the thought that was uppermost in this user's mind.

    ​Although with some misspelled words, one user conveyed a message that "Service to Man is Service to God".

    Sneha says that she loves army men because of attitudes like this.

    ​"God bless," said @Sudip_Chowdhury.

    ​There were comments that brought to light the tough enigmatic situations security forces are called upon to face.

    ​The Child will grow up to become a Terrorist. Terrorism is in the Blood of Kashmiri Muslims. No kindness or Humanitarian assistance will change them.They hate Hindus & will kill them at any given Opportunity.They are following the Doctrine of Islamic Jihadist. Wake up Hindus!!!!

     

     

     

