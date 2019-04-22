Indian Soldier Saves Woman, Child in Kashmir by Donating Blood, Earns Praise

The gesture has drawn widespread praise and was a healthy respite from the tense "security forces versus local populace" dynamics. The donor was from the same paramilitary force that suffered a massive suicide terror attack in Pulwama on 14 February, in which more than 40 troopers were killed.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Despite the acrimonious relationship between security forces in the troubled northern Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir and its local population, a security trooper belonging to the Central Reserve Police Force went beyond the call of his duty and donated blood to save a woman in desperate need of blood during delivery. The woman was facing life-threatening complications during childbirth.

The man, Constable Gohil Shailesh, not only saved the 25-year-old woman, but saved the newborn infant also.

The relation of blood.



Constable Gohil Shailesh of #53Bn donated blood to 25 yr old lady of #Kashmir who urgently needed blood due to complications during delivery.



His blood saved a mother, a child, a family and created a bond for life. pic.twitter.com/kUM92pJQAy — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) April 19, 2019

​The post has gone viral on social media and the soldier has been highly praised for his deed.

@ImranRangrezz_ comments that Humanity is the only ‘one' relation that Indian forces know.

Indian forces only know 1 relation and that is Humanity.

Aap hai to desh hai 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳



जय हो — Imran Rangrezz عمران رنگریز (@ImranRangrezz_) April 20, 2019

​"Humanity in any time is valuable" was the thought that was uppermost in this user's mind.

Great job.humanity in any time is valuable.plz take good food after the blood denotion,our army don't deserve for such good food. — AK (@iamarasu923) April 19, 2019

​Although with some misspelled words, one user conveyed a message that "Service to Man is Service to God".

Serve of Man is Serve of God. God bless you donor — Tangjun (@Tangjun40976753) April 20, 2019

Sneha says that she loves army men because of attitudes like this.

​"God bless," said @Sudip_Chowdhury.

​There were comments that brought to light the tough enigmatic situations security forces are called upon to face.

Prepare your military and paramilitary unit to face this kid with stone in one hand and Pakistani or ISIS flag in other when he/she will come to the age. — Avinash Anand (@Avinash_Maner) April 20, 2019

​The Child will grow up to become a Terrorist. Terrorism is in the Blood of Kashmiri Muslims. No kindness or Humanitarian assistance will change them.They hate Hindus & will kill them at any given Opportunity.They are following the Doctrine of Islamic Jihadist. Wake up Hindus!!!!

— Unknown Hindu (@unkownhindu) April 20, 2019

