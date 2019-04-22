2 Indian Party Workers Confirmed Dead in Sri Lanka Bombings, Another 5 Missing

Six of the eight deadly blasts were reportedly carried out by seven suicide bombers during Easter celebrations on the island-nation; 24 people have been arrested in connection with the tragedy, but no organisation has claimed responsibility for the blasts so far.

Indian authorities have confirmed the death of two Indian nationals in a recent series of blasts in Sri Lanka, which have killed almost 300 people and left hundreds of others wounded.

According to a statement by India's High Commission in Sri Lanka, the two individuals were identified as K G Hanumantharayappa and M Rangappa. They are said to have been workers from the Janata Dal (Secular), or JD(S), an Indian political party governing the southwestern state of Karnataka together with the Indian National Congress.

Karnataka chief executive Kumaraswamy said the two were touring with a seven-member team of JD(S) members visiting Colombo. "I am deeply shocked at the loss of our JD(S) party workers, whom I know personally. We stand with their families in this hour of grief", he tweeted.

The latest Indian media reports state that the whereabouts of rest of the group are still unknown.

Sri Lankan authorities lifted a nationwide night curfew on Monday, ordered just hours after the attacks along with a temporary ban on some social media platforms, including Facebook.

Local police, meanwhile, have arrested 24 people in connection with a series of eight explosions at churches, hotels, and a housing complex during Sunday's Easter celebrations.

The death toll has risen to 290, with officials reporting that roughly 500 have been injured. There have been no claims of responsibility as of yet.

Sri Lanka's Embassy stated in a media release on Sunday that nine foreign citizens are missing, while there are twenty-five unidentified bodies which are believed to belong to foreigners.

