Lebanon's Hezbollah Condemns Sri Lanka Bombings, Calls for Fight Against Terror

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Lebanon-based Shiite movement Hezbollah said on Monday that it strongly condemned Sunday's deadly bombings in Sri Lanka and called on people of all faiths to unite in order to counter the common threat.

"Hezbollah condemns the terror attacks on Sri Lanka's churches and hotels that have resulted in hundreds of deaths of innocent people. [Hezbollah] strongly condemns attacks on believers and their religious ceremonies on the days of great holidays… [Hezbollah] calls on all the believers in the world, no matter their religious affiliation, to stand up together against this dangerous phenomenon [terrorism], be it implemented by individuals or artificial groups," Hezbollah said in a statement.

© AP Photo / Chamila Karunarathne 'Genocide Against Christians': World Politicians React to Sri Lanka Bombings

Hezbollah stressed that terror had nothing to do with religion, emphasizing the need to counter terrorist activities.

READ MORE: Investigators to Probe ‘Overseas Links' as 8 Arrested Over Sri Lanka Blasts — PM

Eight explosions took place in Sri Lanka on the Easter Sunday, hitting several churches with Catholic worshipers and hotels in Colombo and other cities. The Sri Lankan authorities declared a curfew across the country following the attacks. Over 200 people have reportedly lost their lives in the explosions, while more than 450 people have been injured.

Thirteen people have been detained in connection with the deadly blasts. Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena is expected to appoint a special committee to investigate the bombings.