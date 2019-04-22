‘Political Guidance’: China’s Xi Calls for Nation’s Youth to Toe Party Line

On Friday, Xi — speaking at the Politburo — clarified his ruling party's desire to strengthen the interpretation of the 1919 May Fourth Movement when incorporating elements of Western-style science and democracy in modern-day China.
"We need to clarify the relationship between the party and Chinese youth movements," said Xi on Saturday, adding that Beijing must, "strengthen political guidance for young people, guide them to voluntarily insist on the party's leadership, to listen to the party and follow the party," cited by state-run CCTV.
Chinese youth must contribute to the nation's "rejuvenation," he noted, while declaring that the Communist Party must encourage youth in the nation to "connect their individual aspirations to national rejuvenation and socialism with Chinese characteristics," according to SCMP.
China's youth are now seen to be the focus of the ruling Communist Party's efforts at ideological propaganda, according to reports, even as its leader Chinese President Xi Jinping notes that only the Party can provide national prosperity.
"Now the party's hope lies in the young," Zhang observed, pointing out that "people who are middle-aged or older don't believe in this stuff any more," cited by SCMP
Increasing propaganda efforts in the nation, combined with limits on critical thinking and free speech may influence Chinese youth for a time, Zhang avowed, but the political luster soon wears off.
"Once they enter society, they might realize that what they have learned in school is totally different from reality," he remarked, cited by SCMP.
All comments
Show new comments (0)