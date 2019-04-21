Eight People Arrested in Connection With Sri Lanka Blasts - Prime Minister

Eight explosions took place in the island nation on Easter Day, hitting several churches with Catholic worshipers and hotels in the country's capital Colombo and other cities.

According to Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, eight people have been arrested in connection with the blasts.

"So far the names that have come up are local", the prime minister stated, adding that investigators would look into whether the attackers had any "overseas links".

While the number of people killed in the series of deadly blasts that occurred on 21 April in Sri Lanka is 207 and the number of those injured 450, according to a police statement, media put the death toll higher, at 215.

Media reported earlier in the day that Sri Lankan authorities had imposed a curfew across the country from 6:00 p.m. on Sunday to 6:00 a.m. on Monday local time (from 12:30 p.m. Sunday to 00:30 a.m. Monday GMT) following the attacks.

