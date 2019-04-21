'Genocide Against Christians': World Politicians React to Sri Lanka Bombings

Political leaders from all around the globe are sending their condolences to Sri Lanka over deadly blasts that claimed the lives of 215 people and injured 450 more.

The US is ready to help

US President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to express condolences to those affected by the attacks in Sri Lanka.

138 people have been killed in Sri Lanka, with more that 600 badly injured, in a terrorist attack on churches and hotels. The United States offers heartfelt condolences to the great people of Sri Lanka. We stand ready to help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 21 апреля 2019 г.

Russia Calls for Severe Punishment of the Attackers

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the terrorists who plotted and perpetrated the atrocious attacks should be severely punished.

'Truly Appalling'

​British PM Theresa May has also condemned the attacks, calling them "truly appalling".

The acts of violence against churches and hotels in Sri Lanka are truly appalling, and my deepest sympathies go out to all of those affected at this tragic time.



We must stand together to make sure that no one should ever have to practise their faith in fear. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) 21 апреля 2019 г.

France Stands By the People of Sri Lanka

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the attacks, adding that France stands by the people of Sri Lanka.

We are deeply saddened by the terrorist attacks against churches and hotels in Sri Lanka. We firmly condemn these odious acts. We stand by the people of Sri Lanka and our thoughts go out to the loved ones of the victims on this Easter Sunday. https://t.co/NytqQP9aE7 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) 21 апреля 2019 г.

Germany Condemns Intolerance

​German Chancellor Angela Merkel also commented on the tragedy, saying that she condemns "religious hate and intolerance".

'Horror and sadness'

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that he was horrified to hear about the bombings in Sri Lanka:

It was with horror and sadness that I heard of the bombings in #SriLanka costing the lives of so many people. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims who had gathered to worship peacefully or come to visit this beautiful country. We stand ready to support. — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) 21 апреля 2019 г.

'Real Genocide Against Christians'

President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani described the attacks as 'a real genocide perpetrated against Christians':

Even on Easter Sunday, there are those who sow hatred and reap death. The attacks in #SriLanka churches testify to a real genocide perpetrated against Christians. Let us pray for the innocent victims and work towards religious freedom around the world. — Antonio Tajani (@EP_President) 21 апреля 2019 г.

'Horrific Attacks'

​Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, said that his thoughts are with the victims and their families.

Terrible news from Sri Lanka this morning about horrific attacks on churches and hotels on #EasterSunday. We are following the situation closely. We stand with #SriLanka in these sad hours and my thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. — Xavier Bettel (@Xavier_Bettel) 21 апреля 2019 г.

India Rejects 'Barbarism' in the Region

Reacting to the tragedy in Sri Lanka, ​Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there is no place for such barbarism in the region.

Strongly condemn the horrific blasts in Sri Lanka. There is no place for such barbarism in our region. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 21 апреля 2019 г.

Pakistan Shows Solidarity

​The head of Pakistan joined in the international condemnation of the attacks: