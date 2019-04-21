Condolences Flood in After Deadly Sri Lankan Blasts That Killed 207 People

Political leaders from all around the globe are sending their condolences to Sri Lanka over deadly blasts that claimed the lives of 207 people and injured 450 more.

US President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to express condolences to those affected by the attacks in Sri Lanka.

138 people have been killed in Sri Lanka, with more that 600 badly injured, in a terrorist attack on churches and hotels. The United States offers heartfelt condolences to the great people of Sri Lanka. We stand ready to help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 21 апреля 2019 г.

​British PM Theresa May has also condemned the attacks, calling them "truly appalling".

The acts of violence against churches and hotels in Sri Lanka are truly appalling, and my deepest sympathies go out to all of those affected at this tragic time.



We must stand together to make sure that no one should ever have to practise their faith in fear. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) 21 апреля 2019 г.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the terrorists who plotted and perpetrated the atrocious attacks should be severely punished.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the attacks, adding that France stands by the people of Sri Lanka.

We are deeply saddened by the terrorist attacks against churches and hotels in Sri Lanka. We firmly condemn these odious acts. We stand by the people of Sri Lanka and our thoughts go out to the loved ones of the victims on this Easter Sunday. https://t.co/NytqQP9aE7 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) 21 апреля 2019 г.

​German Chancellor Angela Merkel also commented on the tragedy, saying that she condemns "religious hate and intolerance".

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that he was horrified to hear about the bombings in Sri Lanka:

It was with horror and sadness that I heard of the bombings in #SriLanka costing the lives of so many people. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims who had gathered to worship peacefully or come to visit this beautiful country. We stand ready to support. — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) 21 апреля 2019 г.

Reacting to the tragedy in Sri Lanka, ​Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there is no place for such barbarism in the region.

Strongly condemn the horrific blasts in Sri Lanka. There is no place for such barbarism in our region. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 21 апреля 2019 г.

​The head of Pakistan joined in the international condemnation of the attacks: