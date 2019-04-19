Register
17:47 GMT +319 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo taken on April 12, 2019 Bangladeshi women hold placards and photographs of schoolgirl Nusrat Jahan Rafi at a protest in Dhaka, following her murder by being set on fire after she had reported a sexual assault

    Alleged VIDEO of Bangladeshi Teen’s Tearful Ordeal at Police Leaked Online

    © AFP 2019 / SAZZAD HOSSAIN
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The murder of 19-year-old Nusrat Jahan Rafi, who was reportedly doused with kerosene and set on fire by a mob of girls and boys from her own Islamic school after she accused their headmaster of sexual harassment, has sparked protest in Bangladesh and evoked international criticism.

    The footage reportedly showing the tearful conversation of 19-year-old Bangladeshi Nusrat Jahan Rafi, who died after allegedly being set on fire by her fellow students, with the police has recently emerged online. According to the Daily Mail, the video was filmed by officers after the young woman went to report her school headmaster’s touching her and making inappropriate advances last month. 

    According to the British outlet, police station chief Moazzem Hossain is heard dismissing her complaint as “not a big deal” on the video. While the girl is weeping hysterically, he allegedly encouraged her to stop, saying: “Stop crying, nothing happened that you have to cry”.

    ​Her complaint was dismissed. While the police neither questioned nor detained the man in question, the leak about her complaint prompted threats against the student and her family, eventually leading to the horrific outcome. 

    Earlier in April, a mob of male and female students reportedly doused the girl with kerosene on the roof of her school near the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka. The young woman died on 10 April, after having suffered burns to 80 percent of her body.

    READ MORE: Bangladeshi Teen BURNT ALIVE For Accusing Teacher of Sexual Harassment — Report

    The Bangladeshi police stated recently that she had been killed on the orders of her school principal, Siraj-ud-Daula, whom she had accused of harassment. Senior police superintendent Mohammad Iqbal told AFP that the head teacher "told them to put pressure on Rafi to withdraw the case or kill her if she refused”.

    "The plan was to pass the incident off as a suicide. But it fell through after Rafi managed to come downstairs while on fire because the scarf burnt and freed her hands and feet", he said.

    He also added that at least five of the seventeen arrested following the deadly incident had tied the girl up with a scarf before setting her on fire.

    Following the tragic events, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met Nusrat's family in Dhaka and stressed that "none of the culprits will be spared from legal action".

    While the headmaster was detained after the attack and remains in police custody now, police chief Hossain, who featured in the video, was dismissed and sent to another station.

    Related:

    Teen BURNT ALIVE in Bangladesh Killed by Order of Her Headmaster - Police
    Bangladeshi Teen BURNT ALIVE For Accusing Teacher of Sexual Harassment - Report
    Female Magistrates to Record Rape Victims' Testimony - Bangladesh Supreme Court
    Tags:
    teenager, video, murder, sexual harassment, Dhaka, Bangladesh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 13 April - 19 April
    This Week in Pictures: 13 April - 19 April
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse