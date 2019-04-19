Indian Man Chops Off His Finger After Voting For Wrong Candidate – Reports

New Delhi (Sputnik): An Indian man Pawan Kumar, frustrated with his mistake that he had cast his vote for the wrong party, chopped off his finger, reports the news portal Timesnownews. The incident happened at Bulandshahr polling station in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.
A youth in Abdullapur Hulaspur village in UP's Bulandshahr severed his own finger for accidently voting BJP instead of BSP. pic.twitter.com/zXq9LwOOH3— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 18, 2019
#Watch: Shocker coming in from Bulandshahr, as a BSP supporter chopped off his finger after he allegedly pressed the wrong button on the EVM and voted for BJP instead. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/1YqYIr2QWq— Mohit Sharma (@iMohit_Sharma) April 18, 2019
Kumar was rushed to a hospital, but was soon discharged after treatment.
The second phase of the seven-phase general election was held on Thursday in eleven Indian states and one union territory. The first phase of the Indian general elections began on 11 April and the last phase is scheduled to be completed by 19 May. With a population of 1.3 billion, India is the largest democracy in the world and has around 900 million citizens who are eligible to vote in the 2019 general election to elect a new government for the next five years. The election results will be announced on 23 May.
