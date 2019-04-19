Teen BURNT ALIVE in Bangladesh Killed by Order of Her Headmaster - Police

Nusrat Jahan Rafi died on 10 April, five days after a mob of male and female students doused her with kerosene on the roof of her school near the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka.

19-year-old Nusrat Jahan Rafi, who was burned to death last week, was killed on the orders of her school principal, Siraj-ud-Daula, after she had accused him of sexual harassment, Bangladeshi police stated Friday.

The head teacher "told them to put pressure on Rafi to withdraw the case or kill her if she refused", senior police superintendent Mohammad Iqbal told the AFP.

"The plan was to pass the incident off as a suicide. But it fell through after Rafi managed to come downstairs while on fire because the scarf burnt and freed her hands and feet", he said.

He also added that at least five of the seventeen arrested following the deadly incident had tied the girl up with a scarf before setting her on fire.

The young woman went to police in back March, saying that the headmaster of the Islamic school had called her into his office and touched inappropriately, but her complaint was dismissed.After this, numerous pupils from her school organised a rally in support of the principal and threatened the girl and her family.

Following the tragic events, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met Nusrat's family in Dhaka and stressed that "none of the culprits will be spared from legal action".