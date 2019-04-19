Register
10:09 GMT +319 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Bangladeshi students shout slogans during a protest to demand the arrest of the killers of college student Sohagi Jahan Tonu in Dhaka on March 30, 2016 Tonu was sexually assaulted and murdered on March 20 in Comilla some 120kms from Dhaka while returning home from her part-time job as a private tutor

    Teen BURNT ALIVE in Bangladesh Killed by Order of Her Headmaster - Police

    © AFP 2019 / Munir UZ ZAMAN
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Nusrat Jahan Rafi died on 10 April, five days after a mob of male and female students doused her with kerosene on the roof of her school near the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka.

    19-year-old Nusrat Jahan Rafi, who was burned to death last week, was killed on the orders of her school principal, Siraj-ud-Daula, after she had accused him of sexual harassment, Bangladeshi police stated Friday.

    The head teacher "told them to put pressure on Rafi to withdraw the case or kill her if she refused", senior police superintendent Mohammad Iqbal told the AFP.

    READ MORE: Mysterious 'Hercules' Vigilante Kills 3 Suspected Rapists in Bangladesh — Report

    "The plan was to pass the incident off as a suicide. But it fell through after Rafi managed to come downstairs while on fire because the scarf burnt and freed her hands and feet", he said.

    He also added that at least five of the seventeen arrested following the deadly incident had tied the girl up with a scarf before setting her on fire.

    Flame
    CC0
    Bangladeshi Teen Allegedly BURNT ALIVE After Accusing Islamic School Teacher of Sexual Harrasment
    The young woman went to police in back March, saying that the headmaster of the Islamic school had called her into his office and touched inappropriately, but her complaint was dismissed. After this, numerous pupils from her school organised a rally in support of the principal and threatened the girl and her family.

    Following the tragic events, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met Nusrat's family in Dhaka and stressed that "none of the culprits will be spared from legal action".

    Related:

    Bangladeshi Teen BURNT ALIVE For Accusing Teacher of Sexual Harassment - Report
    Female Magistrates to Record Rape Victims' Testimony - Bangladesh Supreme Court
    Fire at Skyscraper in Bangladeshi Capital Claims Lives of 19 (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    7 Killed in Attack on Cars Carrying Election Officials in Bangladesh - Reports
    Tags:
    burning, Sexual Harassment, fire, police, Bangladesh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Troitsky Monastery on Fire
    Paradise and Inferno: Holy Places All Over the World That Were Tested by Fire
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse