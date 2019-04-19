DPRK’s Kim Thanks Presidents of China, Vietnam for Re-Election Congratulations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – North Korean leader Kim Jong-un thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vietnamese leader Nguyen Phu Trong who congratulated him on being re-elected as the chairman of the North Korean State Affairs Commission.

"Respected general secretary [of the Communist Party of China] was the first to send sincere and warm congratulations to me on my re-election as chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea … I am sincerely grateful for this and express heartfelt thanks to you," Kim wrote in a letter to Xi, as quoted by the North Korean state-run KCNA news agency.

In a separate message to the Vietnamese president, Kim thanked him for "powerful support and encouragement to the struggle of our Party, state and people for building a powerful socialist country."

The re-election took place last week at a session of the North Korean parliament.