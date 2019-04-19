PIA Orders Inquiry into Female Employee's Sexual Harassment Complaint - Report

A spokesperson of the airline said that departmental action will be taken against the alleged accused based on the findings of the committee.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday ordered an inquiry into a sexual harassment and blackmailing complaint filed by a female employee regarding a male colleague, Pakistan's Geo TV has reported.

"CEO PIA has taken an immediate notice of the complaint and forwarded the matter to the Women Protection Committee, with directives to conduct an inquiry and furnish a report," a tweet on the national carrier's Twitter account read.

PIA spokesperson Mashhood Tajwar told the media that departmental action will be taken based on the findings of the committee. He said the working environment of PIA is very inclusive andespecially enjoys great respect and feels very safe in the performance of their duties. Although complaints regarding harassment are almost negligible, every complaint whenever received is taken seriously, Tajwar added.

According to reports, the female employee forwarded her complaint to PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik claiming she was harassed at the airline's Islamabad office and had a record of the messages sent by the male employee on her phone.

The woman said she had complained to the authorities on multiple occasions but no remedial action was initiated.