Pakistani Police Arrest Suspects in Canadian Model Harassment Case - Report

The suspects were taken into custody by Islamabad Police after they were identified by Lahore-based Canadian-origin model and humanitarian worker Assma Galuta. Police have identified the suspects as Hamza Sohail and Anas Kamran.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistani police have confirmed the arrest of two people who were accused earlier this week of sexual harassment by a Canadian expat, the Dawn has reported.

READ MORE: Pakistani Gang-Rape Victim Raped by Policeman After Reporting Crime

In the lawsuit filed before a court in Islamabad on Tuesday, Lahore-based Canadian-origin model and humanitarian worker Assma Galuta stated that the two arrested suspects had blocked her from getting into her Uber taxi initially and then followed her from Bahria Town to Islamabad. They also tried to obstruct the driver and asked him for his passenger's drop-off location.

Police said they acted immediately on Galuta's complaint and arrested the suspects, who were identified as Hamza Sohail and Anas Kamran.

Earlier, Assma, who's been living in Pakistan for the past five months, said that she had to change her drop-off location and hide in a nearby mall until she felt safe enough to come out and head to her accommodation in the Pakistan capital. She also revealed that she noted down the details of the vehicle and shot a video of them as proof.

READ MORE: Pakistani Man Tortures Wife, Shaves Head for Not Dancing in Front of His Friends

Acknowledging that she was being heard because she is of Canadian origin, Assma Gulata said she decided to file a sexual harassment lawsuit because it was not just about herself or her family, but also other women in Pakistan who are sexually harassed or abused by men, and many of these women don't have a voice in Pakistani society.