TikTok Ban in India Ferments Meme Fest

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian social media users are having a field day in the wake of the Indian Supreme Court's refusal to overturn a lower court's ban on the social media app TikTok, effectively paving the way for the ban on the app to take immediate effect.
The Madras High Court issued a directive on 3 April to India's central government and its Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to ban the app and order its removal from the Google and Apple app stores. They contend that the video clip-sharing app is detrimental to minors and exposes young minds to pornographic content. The media giants have already complied, and the app is no longer available for download.
Social media users reacted to the censorship with sarcasm.
"I dont give a #u*k," says one user.
Friend: #TikTokban ho gya bhai— Memeकाpattaकड़वाhai (@Swap_nil_09) April 17, 2019
Me: pic.twitter.com/VYrrqKyUQS
"2 minutes of Silence for the tiktok users who mentioned Actors in their Bio," was this users' take on #TikTokban.
2 minutes of Silence for the tiktok users who mentioned Actors in their Bio #TikTokban pic.twitter.com/XS9ILwfuUq— Shiva mani (@shivaa_mani) April 16, 2019
There was a meme of a child telling the government in Hindi, "You are my enemy."
Tiktok User to indian Government…#TikTokban pic.twitter.com/2gQDbu5Poq— Chowkidar Captain ⛵🇮🇳 (@PrinceOfBarnel) April 17, 2019
This meme linked app downloads to the employment rate in India.
Number of TikTok download is directly proportional to the employment rate in India. #TikTokban— Maddy (@maddyraj) April 17, 2019
This user sarcastically ‘thanked' the Supreme Court for putting jobless people face-to-face with reality.
SC has converted thousands of jobless minds to reality. #TikTokban— vijay.v.dharme (@vdharme254) April 17, 2019
Thanks for saving countries youth. pic.twitter.com/xyOAwmikGf
This meme reverberates the reaction of all TikTok users.
Reaction of every Tik Tok user #TikTokban pic.twitter.com/UrfcCxjkJj— Pankaj jatrara 🇮🇳 (@JatraraPankaj) April 16, 2019
A mourning meme of an avid TikTok user after #TikTokban.:
The so called musers from Tik Tok, after #TikTokban: pic.twitter.com/5vOe2bzn8F— B E A C H 🌌 (@diplomatic_bae) April 16, 2019
This meme was a satirical take on a famous TikTok style guru named Manjul Khattar
Google blocks Chinese app #TikTok in India from Play Store after court order.— Chowkidar Parshajyoti Sarma (@Parshajyoti1) April 16, 2019
Manjul Khattar right now..👇😫#TikTokban pic.twitter.com/HIcLT44dLT
This user responds after realising that the app has been banned in India.
#tiktokban— not a mystery anymore! (@youhtweets10) April 16, 2019
*After realising tiktok is going to be banned in India*
Me: pic.twitter.com/inQEXgKSOV
Some users attributed the TikTok ban to the following Indian videos.
This is the reason why tik tok is ban in India after us.#TikTokban pic.twitter.com/G5llCeqoIK— loveubikasss (@loveubikasss) April 17, 2019
The reason why TikTok App gets banned in India 😂#TikTokban #tiktok #tiktokindia pic.twitter.com/Arn75pf8o9— Ankita Roy Choudhury (@ankitarc282) April 17, 2019
This is the main reason behind tikaton ban😨😨 #TikTokban pic.twitter.com/7mfhwltTwV— Basant Thakur (@iambsnt) April 17, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)