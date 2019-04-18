TikTok Ban in India Ferments Meme Fest

TikTok, a popular video-sharing social media app produced by the Chinese tech giant Bytedance, had recently became a hit among younger smartphone users in India. Proponents of the ban said that the app encouraged child pornography and mindless violence.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian social media users are having a field day in the wake of the Indian Supreme Court's refusal to overturn a lower court's ban on the social media app TikTok, effectively paving the way for the ban on the app to take immediate effect.

The Madras High Court issued a directive on 3 April to India's central government and its Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to ban the app and order its removal from the Google and Apple app stores. They contend that the video clip-sharing app is detrimental to minors and exposes young minds to pornographic content. The media giants have already complied, and the app is no longer available for download.

Social media users reacted to the censorship with sarcasm.

"I dont give a #u*k," says one user.

​"2 minutes of Silence for the tiktok users who mentioned Actors in their Bio," was this users' take on #TikTokban.

2 minutes of Silence for the tiktok users who mentioned Actors in their Bio #TikTokban pic.twitter.com/XS9ILwfuUq — Shiva mani (@shivaa_mani) April 16, 2019

​There was a meme of a child telling the government in Hindi, "You are my enemy."

​This meme linked app downloads to the employment rate in India.

Number of TikTok download is directly proportional to the employment rate in India. #TikTokban — Maddy (@maddyraj) April 17, 2019

This user sarcastically ‘thanked' the Supreme Court for putting jobless people face-to-face with reality.

SC has converted thousands of jobless minds to reality. #TikTokban

Thanks for saving countries youth. pic.twitter.com/xyOAwmikGf — vijay.v.dharme (@vdharme254) April 17, 2019

This meme reverberates the reaction of all TikTok users.

Reaction of every Tik Tok user #TikTokban pic.twitter.com/UrfcCxjkJj — Pankaj jatrara 🇮🇳 (@JatraraPankaj) April 16, 2019

​A mourning meme of an avid TikTok user after #TikTokban.:

The so called musers from Tik Tok, after #TikTokban: pic.twitter.com/5vOe2bzn8F — B E A C H 🌌 (@diplomatic_bae) April 16, 2019

​This meme was a satirical take on a famous TikTok style guru named Manjul Khattar

Google blocks Chinese app #TikTok in India from Play Store after court order.

Manjul Khattar right now..👇😫#TikTokban pic.twitter.com/HIcLT44dLT — Chowkidar Parshajyoti Sarma (@Parshajyoti1) April 16, 2019

​This user responds after realising that the app has been banned in India.

#tiktokban

*After realising tiktok is going to be banned in India*

Me: pic.twitter.com/inQEXgKSOV — not a mystery anymore! (@youhtweets10) April 16, 2019

​Some users attributed the TikTok ban to the following Indian videos.

This is the reason why tik tok is ban in India after us.#TikTokban pic.twitter.com/G5llCeqoIK — loveubikasss (@loveubikasss) April 17, 2019