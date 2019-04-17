Register
18:25 GMT +317 April 2019
    An IndiGo Airlines aircraft prepares to land as a man paddles his cycle rickshaw in Ahmedabad, India, October 26, 2015

    Indian Regulator Gives IndiGo Airlines Notice Over US-Made Engines - Source

    © REUTERS / Amit Dave/File Photo
    Asia & Pacific
    The DGCA ordered a safety audit of IndiGo Airlines after incidents of non-reporting, poor maintenance practices and non-documentation of maintenance were reported, according to a source in the Civil Aviation Ministry.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India's aviation regulatory authority, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has issued a notice to IndiGo Airline Chief Operating Officer (COO) Wolfgang Prock Schauer over Pratt and Whitney engine issues. The DGGA also ordered a special safety audit over issues concerning Airbus A320 Neo aircraft, civil aviation sources confirmed to Sputnik. 

    Indian domestic carrier IndiGo has been facing problems with its Airbus A320 Neo aircraft which are powered by US-made Pratt and Whitney engines.

    Airbus A320
    CC BY 2.0 / Contando Estrelas / Airbus A320
    According to sources, a DGCA team is reviewing the maintenance and engineering standards at IndiGo. The A320 Neo planes, manufactured by European firm Airbus, were introduced into IndiGo's fleet three years ago. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had temporarily grounded Airbus A320 Neo planes due to recurring technical glitches last year but lifted the ban after assurances from Airbus and Pratt and Whitney were made about fixing the problems.

    After a series of mid-air glitches last month, India's aviation regulator directed low-cost carriers IndiGo and GoAir to ground a total of 11 Airbus A320 Neo aircraft fitted with Pratt and Whitney engines. The DGCA also asked both IndiGo and GoAir not to refit the planes with spare engines.

    The DGCA directive came after an IndiGo Airbus A320 Neo VT-ITA flight reported an engine failure and had to make an emergency landing at Ahmedabad Airport after take off.

    Furthermore, the European Aviation Safety Agency on 9 February issued an emergency airworthiness directive regarding A320 Neo aircraft around the world fitted with Pratt and Whitney PW1100 engines, requesting restrictions on their use. 

    Votre message a été envoyé!
