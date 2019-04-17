Priyanka Chopra First Cover Girl for Vogue Netherlands' Love & Wedding Issue

Announcing the feature, Indian actress and global celebrity Priyanka Chopra wrote in an Instagram post, “My fairytale [heart emoji]. Thank you @nlvogue for making me your first cover girl of the Love & Wedding issue.”

New Delhi (Sputnik): Vogue Netherlands has featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas on the front cover of its first Love & Wedding Issue, to the delight of her many fans.

The issue contains stories of special weddings around the world, from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Chiara Ferragni and Fedez, Ally Hilfiger and Steve Hash, among others. It also features beautiful wedding locations and honeymoon ideas.

READ MORE: Priyanka And Nick’s Lavish Wedding to Inspire New Film

Priyanka Chopra makes for a stunning bride on Vogue cover https://t.co/OYLu72ZNZe pic.twitter.com/e7FKaDUNNF — Khabri7 (@Khabri72) April 17, 2019

The lifestyle magazine described the multi-ceremonial wedding of celebrity couple Priyanka and Nick:

"The Indian actress Priyanka Chopra (36) and the American singer Nick Jonas (26) got married in India last December during a weekend wedding. On Saturday, they got married in a Christian ceremony led by Nick's father, on Sunday a traditional Hindu ceremony followed in Jodhpur, a city in northwestern India," an excerpt from the Dutch to English translation of the Vogue Netherlands reads.