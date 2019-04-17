Register
18:25 GMT +317 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Flag of Pakistan

    Pakistan to Sign Second Free Trade Agreement With China to Boost Ailing Economy

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Pakistan and China are expected to sign several significant bilateral agreements on the sidelines of the second Belt and Road Forum (BRF) which Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to attend in Beijing next week.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): China will be hosting the leaders of several nations, including Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, during the three-day Belt and Road Forum (BRF) in Beijing from April 25 to 27. During his scheduled second visit to China, Imran Khan is expected to oversee the signing of several key agreements, including a second-phase free trade agreement (FTA) similar to what was inked with ASEAN countries on April 28, the Pakistan Foreign Office said.

    READ MORE: China Provides $2 Billion Loan to Pakistan's Ailing Economy — Report

    The new FTA is expected to provide duty-free exports from Pakistan to China. Khan will also hold bilateral talks with several other political and business leaders during his Beijing trip.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping will inaugurate the second Belt and Road Forum on April 26.

    "In addition to participating in the Belt and Road Forum, the prime minister would also hold bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang. Pakistan and China will also sign several MoUs and Agreements to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse areas," the Pakistan Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

    The seal of the International Monetary Fund is seen at the headquarters building in Washington, DC on July 5, 2015
    © AFP 2019 / MANDEL NGAN
    Pakistan's IMF Bailout Package Inked, Other Deals to Follow - Finance Minister
    The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is one of the largest projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and nearly 50 per cent of the project has been completed since 2014.

    Last week, Imran Khan reviewed preparations for the second phase of the CPEC.

    China agreed to allow Pakistan to export 313 items duty-free despite objections from its commerce ministry. The two countries will also sign a draft concessional agreement to develop the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Rashakai in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. Chinese firm CRBC has been tasked with the responsibility of developing the SEZ for the next 30 years. It will invest $128 million to develop the 1000-acre area on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis.

    READ MORE: China Vows to Support Pakistan Amid Simmering Tension on Indian Subcontinent

    Pakistan's economy is going through a difficult period, with the country's foreign-exchange reserve falling to around $6 billion earlier this year and the Asian Development Bank forecasting a further slump in economic growth to 3.9 per cent in the fiscal 2019 2019, down from 5.2 per cent in 2018.

    The Belt and Road Forum is a platform for countries participating in the multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to exchange views and experiences on regional connectivity, seeking to boost policy synergy, socioeconomic development and commerce.

    Leaders from 40 countries and delegations from over 100 nations, international organisations and businesses are expected to participate in the event.

    Related:

    China Provides $2 Billion Loan to Pakistan's Ailing Economy - Report
    Pakistan Cuts Interest Rate as Economy Booms on Cheaper Oil
    Pakistan Liberalises Gas Exploration Policy to Invite Foreign Investment - Media
    Pakistan Calls Trump 'Main Hurdle' in Securing Duty-Free Export Access to US
    Tags:
    Belt and Road Initiative, economic boost, duty-free, Free Trade Agreement, Imran Khan, China, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Attendees Participate in Largest Descent From Mountains Wearing Swimsuits During GrelkaFest
    Snow, Sun and Bikinis: When Siberia Transforms Into Northern 'Ibiza'
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse