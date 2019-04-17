Register
15:25 GMT +3
17 April 2019
    Crying woman

    Canadian Model Files Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Two Pakistanis - Report

    Asia & Pacific
    Two male suspects in Pakistan have been charged with the sexual harassment of a Canadian model and humanitarian worker. The model says she filed the case because she wants Pakistan to be a safe country where women are treated equally.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): A Canadian model and humanitarian worker who claims that she was sexually harassed has filed a lawsuit against two men in a court in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, according to a report in the Dawn daily. 

    The model, Assma Gulata, who is also a Pakistani national, said the two men began harassing her while in a car and asked her to enter their vehicle. 

    READ MORE: Pakistani Woman Showcases Hijab-Clad Husband to Attack Misogynistic Attitudes

    Assma, who had been living in Pakistan for the past five months, said the men attempted to stop her from getting into a Uber, but, after failing to do so, followed her car from Bahria Town to Islamabad and even asked the driver for her drop-off location, according to the media report.

    Assma said she changed her drop-off location and hid in a nearby mall until she felt safe enough to come out and head to her accommodation in the capital. Moreover, she said she noted down the details of their vehicle and also shot a video of them as proof.

    The other day I was assaulted and I spoke up about it on Instagram. I woke up to find my story has reached media & I began receiving a lot of backlash from the public, blaming me for my attire or appearance or that I have not been integrated enough to earn any respect. Rather the blaming a woman for being sexually harassed, let’s discuss the real issue: lack of men being held accountable for their harassment. It’s frustrating that media neglected my praise of Pakistan beauty & humanitarian work, but has captured my bad experience (which also happened to me in the Canada because hey, there’s good and bad everywhere!) and I feel ashamed that MY voice was heard yet thousands of my Pakistani sisters have been neglected. I do hope that my sisters understand I stand with them in solidarity and am using my platform to help us as women and for our future daughters inchallah. A massive Thank you @sky__is_the__limit_ for raising awareness on this as she has experienced similar issues in Pakistan, and thank you to Naeem Asghar from Express News who shared my truth. You can watch the full video by clicking the link in my bio ❤️ #pakistan #canada #harassment #sexualassault #metoo #asoomiijay #islamabad #rawalpindi #activism

    The suspects were later arrested by police officers, and Asma released a video saying that she was victim blamed as people suggested she was targeted because she wasn't "modestly" dressed.

    READ MORE: Pakistani Man Tortures Wife, Shaves Head for Not Dancing in Front of His Friends

    Acknowledging that she was being heard because she is of Canadian origin, Assma Gulata said that she decided to file a sexual harassment case because it was not just about herself or her family, but also other women in Pakistan who are sexually harassed or abused by men, and don't have a voice.

    Tags:
    harrassment, woman, sexual abuse, court, Canada, Pakistan
