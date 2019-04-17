Canadian Model Files Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Two Pakistanis - Report

Two male suspects in Pakistan have been charged with the sexual harassment of a Canadian model and humanitarian worker. The model says she filed the case because she wants Pakistan to be a safe country where women are treated equally.

New Delhi (Sputnik): A Canadian model and humanitarian worker who claims that she was sexually harassed has filed a lawsuit against two men in a court in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, according to a report in the Dawn daily.

The model, Assma Gulata, who is also a Pakistani national, said the two men began harassing her while in a car and asked her to enter their vehicle.

READ MORE: Pakistani Woman Showcases Hijab-Clad Husband to Attack Misogynistic Attitudes

Assma, who had been living in Pakistan for the past five months, said the men attempted to stop her from getting into a Uber, but, after failing to do so, followed her car from Bahria Town to Islamabad and even asked the driver for her drop-off location, according to the media report.

Assma said she changed her drop-off location and hid in a nearby mall until she felt safe enough to come out and head to her accommodation in the capital. Moreover, she said she noted down the details of their vehicle and also shot a video of them as proof.

The suspects were later arrested by police officers, and Asma released a video saying that she was victim blamed as people suggested she was targeted because she wasn't "modestly" dressed.

A Canadian model registered a case in Pakistan against two suspects for alleged sexual harassment and infringement of her rights.FIR registered at the Sihala police station quoted the woman, identified as Lahore-based Assma Gulata (https://t.co/s32gsn0MT1) pic.twitter.com/hdX6r5S03l — Satnam Singh Chahal (@1Satnamsingh) April 17, 2019

READ MORE: Pakistani Man Tortures Wife, Shaves Head for Not Dancing in Front of His Friends

© Photo : Pixabay Pakistani Gang-Rape Victim Raped by Policeman After Reporting Crime

Acknowledging that she was being heard because she is of Canadian origin, Assma Gulata said that she decided to file a sexual harassment case because it was not just about herself or her family, but also other women in Pakistan who are sexually harassed or abused by men, and don't have a voice.