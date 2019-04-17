Indian Woman Kills Husband Over His Dark Complexion - Report

An Uttar Pradesh woman has been charged with murder after setting fire to her husband of two years; the couple had a five-month-old baby girl.

New Delhi (Sputnik): An unhappily-married woman in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh who was upset that her husband had dark skin allegedly doused him with petrol and set him on fire, burning him alive on Monday, reported the Times of India. The accused, 22-year-old Prem Shri, was two years older than her husband.

READ MORE: Two Arrested for Rape and Murder of Minor Girl in India – Reports

At 5:45 a.m. on Monday morning, Prem Shri doused sleeping, dark-skinned Satyaveer Singh and set him ablaze. However, he didn't die immediately, only succumbing to his burn injuries while undergoing treatment later in the day.

© Photo : Pixabay Netizens Shocked Over Report of Rape and Beheading of Indian Minor by Brothers

The local Station House Officer (chief of police) said, "Hearing his screams, neighbours rushed to the spot and doused the fire. They then took the couple to a nearby hospital. From there they were referred to a higher facility in Moradabad, where the husband succumbed to burns and the woman is undergoing treatment."

READ MORE: Indian Man Attacks Wife Over Watching Pakistani Show on Cell Phone — Reports

Police later charged the woman with murder. According to the victim's brother, she had been wed to Singh without ever having seen him, and never liked him because his skin was too dark.