Indian Woman Kills Husband Over His Dark Complexion - Report

New Delhi (Sputnik): An unhappily-married woman in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh who was upset that her husband had dark skin allegedly doused him with petrol and set him on fire, burning him alive on Monday, reported the Times of India. The accused, 22-year-old Prem Shri, was two years older than her husband.
At 5:45 a.m. on Monday morning, Prem Shri doused sleeping, dark-skinned Satyaveer Singh and set him ablaze. However, he didn't die immediately, only succumbing to his burn injuries while undergoing treatment later in the day.
Police later charged the woman with murder. According to the victim's brother, she had been wed to Singh without ever having seen him, and never liked him because his skin was too dark.
