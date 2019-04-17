Female Magistrates to Record Rape Victims' Testimony - Bangladesh Supreme Court

Aware of the fact that many rape victims in Bangladesh are hesitant when giving their testimony before male magistrates, the country’s supreme court has passed an order stipulating that only female magistrates should record testimonies in such cases.

New Delhi (Sputnik): In future cases only female magistrates will record the statements of women and children who claim they have been sexually harassed or raped, unless there aren't available, the Bangladesh Supreme Court said in a circular issued in Dhaka on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Pic of Kissing Lovebirds Gets Photographer Beaten, Fired in Bangladesh — Report

Acting on recommendations given by the Special Committee for Judicial Reforms, which highlighted that many rape victims are hesitant and coy to give testimony before male magistrates, the apex court issued a circular signed by Supreme Court Registrar Dr. Mohammad Zakir Hossain instructing all chief judicial magistrates and chief metropolitan magistrates across Bangladesh to assign female magistrates to such cases.

© AFP 2019 / Laura Lean Bangladesh Denies Citizenship to Daesh Teen Bride Shamima Begum - Reports

According to a media report in the Dhaka Tribune, Dr. Hossain explained that there was a provision in the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act 2000 to record the statements of such victims.

The circular also read that in the absence of a female magistrate, a "second best" alternative should be assigned.

READ MORE: Mysterious 'Hercules' Vigilante Kills 3 Suspected Rapists in Bangladesh — Report

Between 13,000 and 18,000 women and children were raped or subject to molestation in Bangladesh per year from 2001-2018, according to estimates.