Female Magistrates to Record Rape Victims' Testimony - Bangladesh Supreme Court

New Delhi (Sputnik): In future cases only female magistrates will record the statements of women and children who claim they have been sexually harassed or raped, unless there aren't available, the Bangladesh Supreme Court said in a circular issued in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Acting on recommendations given by the Special Committee for Judicial Reforms, which highlighted that many rape victims are hesitant and coy to give testimony before male magistrates, the apex court issued a circular signed by Supreme Court Registrar Dr. Mohammad Zakir Hossain instructing all chief judicial magistrates and chief metropolitan magistrates across Bangladesh to assign female magistrates to such cases.
The circular also read that in the absence of a female magistrate, a "second best" alternative should be assigned.
Between 13,000 and 18,000 women and children were raped or subject to molestation in Bangladesh per year from 2001-2018, according to estimates.
