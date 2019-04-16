Indian Military Thwarting 'Daily' Pakistani Attempts to Breach Border – Reports

Tensions between the two Asian powers remain high after a series of back-and-forth skirmishes which followed an Indian Air Force raid into Pakistani territory targeting al-Qaeda affiliated terrorists who claimed responsibility for a deadly car bombing attack in Indian Kashmir.

The Indian Army is "taking all possible steps to thwart" efforts by Pakistani special forces 'Border Action Teams' (BATs) to infiltrate the fragile Line of Control border in Kashmir, a senior Army source told The Economic Times.

According to the source, the military receives intelligence reports "every day" about BAT teams' efforts to "target" Indian security posts along the LoC.

© AP Photo / Dar Yasin India, Pakistan Exchange Heavy Fire Along Border After Brief Respite

These efforts have prompted the Indian military to beef up security along LoC fences, taking action 'against any movement' from the Pakistani side and even carrying out pre-emptive actions, according to the sources.

According to the newspaper, Pakistan's efforts have including encouraging BAT teams and militants from the Jaish-e-Mohammed* and Lashkar-e-Taiba* terrorist groups to wear civilian clothing in place of uniforms to carry out their actions, which include surprise attacks against Indian positions along the LoC.

The Economic Times' sources accused the Pakistani side of trying to violate the ceasefire along all sectors after tensions escalated in February following the Indian Air Force strikes in Balakot.

Tensions between India and Pakistan grew to their highest level in years starting in mid-February, when Jaish-e-Mohammed affiliated militants attacked an Indian police convoy in Pulwama, killing over 40 security personnel. The attack led India to carry out airstrikes in Balakot, Pakistan. The escalation led to an aerial dogfight in which at least one Indian MiG-21 was downed, and to weeks of skirmishes along the LoC using small arms fire and artillery. At least 10 Pakistani civilians and 4 Indian civilians have been killed in the violence.

India has accused Pakistan of being insufficiently vigilant in combatting Islamist extremism on its own territory. Pakistan has denied the claims. Last week, Islamabad asked New Delhi to provide actionable intelligence regarding Pakistan's alleged involvement in the Pulwama attack.

*Al-Qaeda affiliated terrorists groups. Al-Qaeda is outlawed in Russia and many other countries.