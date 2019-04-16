WATCH: Ex-Indian Porn Star Sunny Leone’s Fans Dance in Theatres to Her Song

Movie-goers were so enthralled by ex pornstar-turned-actress’ gyrating moves that they hustled and jostled wildly within the cinema hall itself.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian actress Sunny Leone, who made a successful break from porn industry into mainstream films, was applauded by her movie-going fans in the south Indian movie released last Friday titled Madhuraja. The actress posted a video, shot from inside one of the theatres, on her Instagram page.

In the video, it could be seen that her fans went berserk when she appeared on the big screen so much so that they rose up from their seats and began dancing to her song with screams of delight.

"Loved the fan response to my song in #Madhuraja," Sunny said on Instagram expressing her excitement.

Sunny Leone had a cameo role in the movie. Madhuraja is a film in the Malayalam language spoken in the south Indian state of Kerala. The film was received great acclaim from critics as well as the audience.

The film has south Indian superstars Mammootty and Jagapathi Babu along with Jai in pivotal roles.