It’s Out Finally: Nick Jonas Wants to Father Kids With Priyanka Chopra

The American singer and actor also mentioned that he would love to share his upcoming animated movie, Ugly Dolls, with his kids.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Nick Jonas gave a glimpse into his family life aspirations and hinted that he would like to have kids with his sweetheart wife Priyanka Chopra. He made the remarks in a video interview with E! Online on his upcoming animated film Ugly Dolls. Nick also touched upon active parenting and reminisced on what to expose his kids to and what to protect them from.

The interviewer posed a question to Nick asking him how excited would he be to share a movie like Ugly Dolls with his kids in the future. To this, Nick replied with an emphatic "Yeah!", before elaborating.

"Rihanna has talked about parenthood and eventually this (parenthood) will happen for you guys in the future. Did you think a movie like this is making you to think about how exciting you'll be to share (the movie) with your kids in the future?" queried the interviewer from E! Online.

Nick Jonas was more than forthcoming on the matter: "Yeah! I think that in everything that my brothers, I and Priyanka do, we think about the future and about building something that becomes part of a legacy in some way and a story we can share with our kids," he answered.

He also mentioned the ‘paternal strictness' of parenthood. "Some of the projects that are more adult-themed we (obviously) will hold those back till they get older."

But he thought the movie Ugly Dolls would be more suitable for his kids. "But with something like this (movie Ugly Dolls), it's just a joy to be able to do this for the kids.

Ugly Dolls is an animated movie which is set to premiere on May 3.