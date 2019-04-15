Pakistani Gang-Rape Victim Raped by Policeman After Reporting Crime

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A Pakistan policeman allegedly raped a woman who was reporting an earlier gang-rape incident, according to The Dawn daily. The incident took place in the Punjab Province of Pakistan.
The woman said that the police officer also filmed the incident and threatened her if she reported it to anyone. The assistant sub-inspector has since been arrested.
Police in Pakistan have been under scrutiny after a wave of killings. Thousands have been gunned down in recent years across Pakistan in extra-judicial killings. In these non-sanctioned murders, crime suspects are shot dead by the police and are later portrayed as terrorists to boost police statistics.
