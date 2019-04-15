Pakistani Gang-Rape Victim Raped by Policeman After Reporting Crime

The woman who went to the police as a victim to report her ordeal was taken to a secluded spot by an assistant sub-inspector and then raped.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A Pakistan policeman allegedly raped a woman who was reporting an earlier gang-rape incident, according to The Dawn daily. The incident took place in the Punjab Province of Pakistan.

The woman, who hails from the city of Uuch Sharif in Pakistan, alleged that the police officer took her to a house on the pretext of getting additional details from her but then after attacking and overpowering her, raped the unsuspecting victim.

The woman said that the police officer also filmed the incident and threatened her if she reported it to anyone. The assistant sub-inspector has since been arrested.

Police in Pakistan have been under scrutiny after a wave of killings. Thousands have been gunned down in recent years across Pakistan in extra-judicial killings. In these non-sanctioned murders, crime suspects are shot dead by the police and are later portrayed as terrorists to boost police statistics.