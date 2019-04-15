Register
15:55 GMT +315 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An employee of a foreign exchange trading company works in front of monitors showing TV news on North Korea's missile launch (top C) and the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar (top L) in Tokyo, Japan, September 15, 2017

    Japan Reaffirms Plans to Raise Sales Tax Amid Latest OECD Recommendations

    © REUTERS / Toru Hanai
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The OECD is urging Japan to hike its sales tax to 26 percent in place of a planned increase to 10 percent this year, despite concerns that such a dramatic move could stifle consumer activity and hurt Japan's already-fragile economic growth.

    Kristian Rouz — The Japanese government has reiterated that it will increase the sales tax this year in an attempt to boost fiscal revenues. The planned tax hike has been the focus of a heated debate for months, and this week, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said Tokyo should increase its sales tax more than threefold to make up for its budget deficit.

    In a report Monday, the OECD said Japan needs to take urgent steps to improve its fiscal sustainability, as the island nation's public debt-to-GDP ratio stands at roughly 236 percent, exceeding even that of Greece. Meanwhile, economic growth, business activity, and inflation remain subdued.

    OECD economists said Japan's sales tax should stand at 26 percent — compared to the current 8 percent, and above the scheduled hike to 10 percent slated for October 2019.

    "Achieving a sufficient primary surplus through the consumption tax alone would require raising the rate to between 20 percent and 26 percent, above the 19 percent OECD average," the Organisation said.

    Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has promised to gradually improve Japan's public finances during his time in office; his goal is to generate a sustainable fiscal surplus by 2025.

    READ MORE: Beijing Calls on Prompt Establishment of Free Trade Area With South Korea, Japan

    However, Abe has repeatedly pushed back on the calls to ramp up tax hikes, as a previous sales tax increase from 5 percent to 8 percent hurt economic growth and nearly triggered a recession back in 2014 by hurting consumer demand.

    Japanese government officials said the planned tax hike could be used to redistribute some of the public wealth in the country. As part of the move, Japan will provide free early-childhood education.

    "We will increase the consumption tax rate from 8 percent to 10 percent this October," Finance Minister Taro Aso said at the IMF meetings in Washington. "Through this tax rate hike, we will not only achieve fiscal consolidation over the medium- to long-term, but also realize inclusive growth."

    The Japanese national flag is seen at a cargo terminal area of Tokyo port on June 8, 2016. Japan's economy expanded at a slightly faster pace than first thought, revised figures showed June 8, knocking hopes that the central bank will unleash fresh stimulus this month.
    © AFP 2019 / Kazuhiro Nogi
    Japan Industrial Sector Shows Signs of Slowdown Amid Weaker Investment Plans

    Still, there is speculation PM Abe could postpone the increase in sales tax yet again due to concerns about possible adverse effects on economic growth.

    However, the OECD said Japan's sales tax is the lowest among advanced economies, and its increase could immediately improve the nation's public finances because sales tax it a 'relatively reliable revenue source'.

    The OECD also said Japan should reduce its debt-to-GDP ratio to 150 percent by 2060 — either by boosting economic growth, consolidating its budget, or, ideally, both.

    The Organisation said, however, that a sales tax increase is among the least harmful fiscal tools for improving budget performance. However, Japan's experience from 2014 suggests otherwise, and PM Abe has reportedly expressed concern that the combination of low inflation and higher consumption taxes could stifle the activity in Japan's services sector.

    However, OECD chief Angel Gurria urged a gradual approach to the proposed fiscal tightening measures.

    "Don't do dramatic changes, you can just go 1 percent every year, every year, slowly, and this can gradually improve the fiscal situation over time," Gurria said.

    Meanwhile, OECD experts also suggested that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) should postpone any possible increases in base interest rates or its plans, if any, to end its multi-billion dollar bond-buying programme.

    READ MORE: Bank of Japan Cuts Outlook on Global Economic Growth, Keeps Stimulus Intact

    Analysts stressed a combination of loose monetary policies and a tightening on the fiscal side could work better for the Japanese economy than the other way around — which would be low taxes and higher borrowing costs.

    Tags:
    economic growth, GDP, increase, tax, sales, Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Shinzo Abe, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Model Displays Swimwear on the Catwalk During Lingerie Fashion Week
    Russia's Seductive Angels: Take a Peek at Lingerie Fashion Week in Moscow
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse