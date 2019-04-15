Register
15:55 GMT +315 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands during a welcome ceremony outside the Treasury in London on November 12, 2015 on the first day of a three-day visit to Britain.

    PM Modi Plans Sweeping Reforms Before 2019 Poll Result - Report

    © AFP 2019 / JUSTIN TALLIS
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Even before the completion of India’s 7-phased mammoth national election, brimming with confidence for a second term in office, Prime Minister Modi has issued instructions to officials to come up with a 100-day agenda focusing on double-digit economic growth and systemic reforms.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked three offices of his government to prepare a 100-day plan with a focus on sweeping economic and bureaucratic reforms, according to a report in the Hindustan Times newspaper.

    The prime minister is supremely confident of achieving victory in the ongoing 2019 general elections, granting him a second consecutive five-year term in office.

    READ MORE: Curtain Rises on Dance of Democracy in India: 1st Phase Polling Begins

    Modi has tasked the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), The National Institution for Transforming India (also known as NITI Aayog, a government think-tank) and the office of Principal Scientific Adviser to the Prime Minister, to come up with a plan that focuses on achieving double-digit economic growth and on ways to further improve the system of governance.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally for his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Delhi state election in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2015
    © AP Photo / Saurabh Das
    Modi's Ruling BJP Slated for Re-Election Success - Opinion Polls
    According to Hindustan Times, the PMO, Niti Aayog and the office of the Principal Scientific Adviser have already had several meetings as they look to develop a plan.

    The proposed aim of the incoming government would be to free core sectors of the Indian economy of bureaucratic red tape. These sectors include oil and gas, minerals, infrastructure and education, the report reads, quoting an official.

    "The objective is having India as a developed country by the year 2047 with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of around nine percent," said the report citing unnamed officials. 

    The 100-day plan will focus on high-growth sectors, like mining, coal, power and energy, the education and primary health sectors and job creation sectors. Providing sufficient drinking water, the inter-linking of rivers, building more roads, airports and ports are other priority areas.

    READ MORE: Facebook Sets Up War Room to Monitor Fake News Ahead of Indian Elections

    The results of the ongoing 7-phased national elections will be announced on 23 May. Pre-poll surveys, by and large, are predicting a majority mandate again for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), headed by Prime Minister Modi. However, pundits have warned that the majority could be considerably less than what was achieved in the 2014 general election.

    Related:

    India Wakes up to Fest of Hues with Holi Celebrations Just before Elections
    Air Strike in Pakistan Not Related to India's General Elections - Def Minister
    Some 7 Explosions Hit Central India's Chhattisgarh Ahead of Elections - Reports
    Bhutan Elections: Ruling Pro-India PDP Exits Race Coming Third in Primaries
    Tags:
    survey, poll, victory, elections, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Model Displays Swimwear on the Catwalk During Lingerie Fashion Week
    Russia's Seductive Angels: Take a Peek at Lingerie Fashion Week in Moscow
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse