WATCH: Indian Police Save 'Ghost Rider' Duo With Child From Burning Bike

New Delhi (Sputnik): A video of a bike with its silencer in flames has gone viral on social media, with netizens expressing shock at how the riders, including a young child, were unaware of the blaze behind them. The incident is purported to have taken place in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh close to the national capital of New Delhi.

A police van attempted to pull the bike over, with officers activating their vehicle's siren and frantically shouting at the duo. It was only when the police van overtook the two-wheeler and blocked its path that the biker realised what was going on. The driver and the lady along with him quickly got off the bike and allowed the police to douse the flames with a fire extinguisher.

Following this, the police hit out at the driver, saying, "You would not stop even with a police siren blaring!"

Social media users praised the police officers for averting a potentially deadly explosion.

Others slammed the driver for not pulling over and described the fact that they were riding without helmets as "unreal".

