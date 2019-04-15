Priyanka And Nick’s Lavish Wedding to Inspire New Film

New Delhi (Sputnik) — In a tightly contested auction, Universal Studios has won the rights to a film project involving a ‘big fat Indian wedding' starring Mindy Kaling and Priyanka Chopra; the still-untitled comedy will take place in India as well as America.
Priyanka announced the movie on her Instagram page. Talking about the project, she said "We are about to show you what it means to be modern, global, and Indian. See you at the cinema!"
The comedy will be written by Mindy Kaling and Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator Dan Goor. "Two women with a passion for telling good stories, just got the green light to THEIR story THEIR way. So proud of this incredible partnership with @mindykaling and #dangoor!", Priyanka's post read.
Goor said of the project that he was going to work with amazing women despite not knowing how to tuck his shirt in. He does know a bit about Indian weddings, though; he married Indian-American Purvi Shah in 2003.
Kaling will write for the film along with Dan Goor. Kaling may also direct the project, reported Deadline. The producers for the film will be Dan Goor, Kaling's Kaling International, Priyanka Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures and 3Arts' Howard Klein.
Universal Studios won the auction against tough competition from Sony, Netflix and Amazon Studios.
