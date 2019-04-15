Pakistan Mocks Indian Political Candidate for Plagiarising Army Song

An Indian Bharatiya Janata Party politician decided to ‘compose’ a song to honour the nation’s military, but instead plagiarised a melody meant for the Pakistani troops. Pakistan's Armed Forces spokesman retorted 'Speak the Truth', reflecting his country's response to India's claim that it downed a F-16 during its dogfight with Pakistan.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Pakistani Army has called out an Indian legislator from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for mistakenly borrowing a song dedicated to Pakistan's military; the politician later expressed mock surprise that a 'terrorist nation' could produce singers.

Lawmaker Thakur Raja Singh Lodh from BJP announced the launch of his ‘new song' through a video tweet, "My new song which will be released on 14th April at 11:45 AM on the occasion of #SriRamNavami is dedicated to our #IndianArmy forces."

My new song which will be released on 14th April at 11:45 AM on the occasion of #SriRamNavami is dedicated to our #IndianArmy forces. pic.twitter.com/Es391cE2PT — Chowkidar Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) April 12, 2019

Pakistan's military claimed that the composition is a copy of a song released by its media wing on 23 March for Pakistan Day.

Singh's musical attempt was immediately recognised by Pakistanis, who condemned the plagiarism attempt. "Glad that you copied. But copy to speak the truth as well," Maj General Asif Ghafoor, spokesperson of Pakistan's armed forces, tweeted from his personal account on Sunday.

Glad that you copied. But copy to speak the truth as well. #PakistanZindabad https://t.co/lVPgRbcynQ — Asif Ghafoor (@peaceforchange) April 14, 2019

The politician had copied the song word-for-word, but altered the lyrics to make it ‘India friendly'. Thus the phrase 'Pakistan Zindabad' became 'Hindustan Zindabad'.

Ghafoor's jibe of ‘speak truth as well' reflected a catch-phrase pertaining to India's claims that it shot down a Pakistani F-16 during the dogfight between the two rivals.

Allah be praised, truth always prevails. Time for India to speak truth about false claims & actual losses on their side including the second aircraft shot down by Pakistan. India needs introspection especially over atrocities in IOK. Region needs peace, progress & prosperity. https://t.co/5eCsQDSDYD — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) April 5, 2019

Meanwhile, the Indian lawmaker brazenly rejected Pakistan's accusations, calling India's rival a 'terrorist state'. "I'm more surprised that even a terrorist nation produces singers. #Pakistani singers may have copied my song. We don't have to copy anything from a terrorist state like Pakistan," Thakur Raja Singh Lodh tweeted.