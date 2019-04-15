DPRK Leader Kim Could Visit Russia Next Week - Reports

In late March, South Korean media reported that the de facto chief of staff for the North Korean leader, Kim Chang Son, had visited Moscow to discuss Kim's potential visit to Russia.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, speaking about the meeting between the Russian and North Korean leaders, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, said earlier in April the Russian side had made specific proposals on the dates, and added the issue was being discussed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated on Friday North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on his re-election as the head of the North Korean State Affairs Commission and confirmed his readiness to cooperate on pressing matters of regional agenda.

"Dear Mister Kim Jong Un, please accept my sincere congratulations on your re-election as the chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea]. I am sure that your activities at the highest state position will continue to contribute to development of friendly, good-neighborly relations between our countries and our peoples and to strengthening of peace on the Korean Peninsula", Putin said in a congratulatory message, posted on the Kremlin's website. The Russian president also confirmed his commitment to "cooperation on pressing issues of bilateral and regional agendas".

North Korean Charge D'affaires in Moscow Jin Jong Hyuk said Thursday that Pyongyang expects a number of mutual visits of high-level delegations of Russia and North Korea in the future.

"Only from March to the present day of this year… the ninth round of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, consultations of the deputy foreign ministers of the two countries, visits of delegations of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia and the Interior Ministry were successfully held. A number of mutual visits of high-level delegations of different areas and a variety of joint activities are expected this year", the charge d'affaires said at a reception marking the 107th anniversary of the birth of former North Korean leader Kim Il Sung.

Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said earlier in April at a meeting with North Korean People’s Security Minister Choe Pu Il that Russia intends to promote cooperation with North Korea in various areas not affected by international sanctions.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula, which has been divided into two countries with differing political systems in place since 1953, improved last year with Kim and Moon having held several meetings. Kim also held two summits with Trump, with the parties having reached an agreement in June, stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote complete denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for US-South Korean military drills' freeze and a potential removal of US sanctions.

