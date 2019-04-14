Blast in East Afghanistan Kills 7 Children – Reports

The children were playing near the village of Basram when unexploded ordnance went off, Assadullah Dawlatzai was cited as saying by TOLO News.
Around 120 civilians are hurt or killed every month in ordnance explosions. Work continues to remove landmines and other remnants of war across the country.
At least 7 children were killed & many others were wounded when an unexploded ordnance detonated in eastern #Laghman province.— AfPak Now (@AfPakNow) April 14, 2019
The children were playing outside their houses in Basram area, a village on the outskirts of Mihtarlam city, when they were hit by an unexploded ordnance pic.twitter.com/BypZbSYV4P
