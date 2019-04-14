Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Rocks Hawaiian Islands - USGS

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), a 5.3-magnitude quake has occurred near the Big Island of Hawaii. However, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre of the National Weather Service has noted there is no tsunami danger.
At the moment, no victims or major damage have been reported, the quake, however, was felt by many people in the area.
Map of felt reports received so far following the #earthquake M5.1 in Island of Hawaii, Hawaii 52 min ago pic.twitter.com/jkOIOu1Duj— EMSC (@LastQuake) 14 апреля 2019 г.
#Breaking— Fault Whisperer (@FaultWhisperer) 14 апреля 2019 г.
M 5.3 — 20km E of Kalaoa, Hawaii #Earthquake #Hawaii
2019-04-14 03:09:02 (UTC)
19.745°N 155.789°W
18.9 km depth#MaunaLoa pic.twitter.com/z1URTKScAw
