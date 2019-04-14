Register
14 April 2019
    Chinese structures and buildings on the man-made Subi Reef at the Spratlys group of islands are seen 18 kilometers (11 miles) away from the Philippine-claimed Thitu Island off the disputed South China Sea

    Disputed Drilling: Beijing Announces First South China Sea Deepwater LNG Site

    © AP Photo / Bullit Marquez
    Asia & Pacific
    The first Chinese-manufactured and operated offshore drilling platform has started operations in the South China Sea in recent days, according to the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC).

    The deepwater rig, drilling down to 4,660 meters, will be used to supply liquified natural gas (LNG) to the Greater Bay Area, referring to a megalopolis of nine cities and two administrative regions in South China: Hong Kong and Macau connected to the southern Chinese cities of Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Zhongshan, Dongguan, Huizhou, Jiangmen and Zhaoqing. 

    In this Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, photo, a man stands near a poster depicting a mural of U.S. President Donald Trump stating that all American costumers will be charged 25 percent more than others starting from the day president Trump started the trade war against China, on display outside a restaurant in Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong province. The recent trade war between the world's two biggest economies has forced many multinational companies to reschedule purchases and rethink where they buy materials and parts to try to dodge or blunt the effects of tit-for-tat tariffs between Washington and Beijing
    © AP Photo / Color China
    China Touts More Reforms, Sustainable GDP Growth in 2019

    According to Han Xiaoping, chief of industry website China5e.com, speaking recently with the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the completion of the drilling platform is a "breakthrough for China because it was very challenging for CNOOC to drill a well with such a depth [for the first time]."

    "This is a common drilling operation used by the world's top offshore drilling companies in the United States, Britain and other Western countries. The completion of a deep-sea well like this indicates China is narrowing the gap with these Western countries," he added, cited by SCMP.

    Once the rig starts producing LNG, it will be transported from the Gaolan port in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, around the region. 

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives at a news conference in the press briefing room at the State Department in Washington
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Pompeo Briefs Chinese, S Korean Counterparts on Hanoi Summit - State Dept

    "If LNG can be directly transported to the Greater Bay Area by pipeline from CNOOC's terminal in Zhuhai, it will save a lot on transport costs for the power companies — and residents will also benefit," Han added.

    Construction on the platform started in May 2012 in the South China Sea, which contains many islands, reefs and shoals presently controlled and occupied by China but also claimed by several other nations including Vietnam, Taiwan, Cambodia, Brunei and Philippines. Aside from the enormous amount of international sea trade that passes through the area, it is also believed to contain large amounts of as-yet unexplored oil and natural gas deposits.

    The platform was originally located near the Paracel Islands in South China Sea claimed by Vietnam, but was later moved to its current location after it caused violent anti-Chinese protests across Vietnam in 2014.

    South China Sea
    Multimedia

