Multiple Victims in Melbourne Nightclub Shooting - Reports

A shooting in the Australian city of Melbourne early on Sunday has left multiple people injured, AFP reported, citing local police.

The Victoria Police said in a statement that the incident occurred in Melbourne's Prahran district, however, the police have not given any more details, including the condition of the victims.

Police and emergency services are currently responding to a shooting which occurred in Prahran on Sunday morning.



Police are urging people to avoid the area and that anyone with information or footage of the incident to contact Crime Stoppers.https://t.co/IFz4eiEWdo — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) 13 апреля 2019 г.

According to the police, the shooting occurred outside the venue near Little Chapel Street and Malvern Road in Prahran about 3.20am this morning.

Australian investigators have launched a probe into the incident. The area is reportedly on lockdown.

