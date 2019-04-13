Kim Jong-un Calls on US to Stop Its 'Way of Calculation' - Report

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said the breakdown in talks with the United States has raised the risks of returning to past tensions, highlighting that he is interested in another meeting with US President Donald Trump only if the US stops "its current way of calculation," according to Reuters, which cited state media KCNA.

"What is needed is for the U.S. to stop its current way of calculation, and come to us with a new calculation," Kim said in a speech on Friday, Reuters reports citing KCNA.

DPRK leader also noted that he will wait for the United States to decide "until the end of this year."

The second meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korea chairman Kim Jong-un that was held in Vietnam in February, collapsed as they left Hanoi without a deal or even a final statement.

Trump at the time told reporters that Pyongyang "wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety" and that "we couldn't do that".

The two heads of state held their first-ever meeting in June 2018 in Singapore, which ended with a four-point declaration that paved the way toward renewed bilateral relations between the two countries and initiated denuclearisation talks, among other goals.

Despite the fact that that the situation on the Korean peninsula had significantly improved since a series of high-level talks last year between North Korea and the South as well as the United States, the country is still subject to international sanctions.

