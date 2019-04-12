Indian PM Modi’s Supporters Organise Dancing Flash Mob in UK (VIRAL VIDEO)

New Delhi (Sputnik): The streets of Manchester in England brightened up with the sudden appearance of a dancing flash mob that came together to support the re-election bid of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The national elections in India are currently underway. The first phase of the massive seven-phase polling process came to an end on Thursday.
Flash dance at an European city by Indians.— 💂 Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) April 7, 2019
This is probably the first election where public is vigorously campaigning for PM @narendramodi to become PM again rather than the politicians and the party itself
The Indian diaspora is the largest non-white community in the UK. A sizeable portion of them has right-wing leanings vis-a-vis Indian politics, as they are hard-pressed to preserve their Indian culture and their way of life in the land of their abode.
