Indian PM Modi’s Supporters Organise Dancing Flash Mob in UK (VIRAL VIDEO)

The Non-Resident Indian (NRI) community, along with People of Indian Origin (PIO), are very vocal and active in Indian affairs even though they live outside of India. During his foreign visits, Modi has been continuously interacting with them throughout his tenure.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The streets of Manchester in England brightened up with the sudden appearance of a dancing flash mob that came together to support the re-election bid of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The national elections in India are currently underway. The first phase of the massive seven-phase polling process came to an end on Thursday.

Flash dance at an European city by Indians.

This is probably the first election where public is vigorously campaigning for PM @narendramodi to become PM again rather than the politicians and the party itself pic.twitter.com/w7limo1P74 — 💂 Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) April 7, 2019

In a video that has gone viral, the Indian diaspora, along with People of Indian Origin (PIO), were seen dancing to a remixed version of singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan's song "Breathless". Dancers are seen sporting white tees with "Namo Again" written on them. Namo is the contraction of Narendra Modi's first and last name. "Namo" is also a word that has strong religious connotations in Hinduism.

The Indian diaspora is the largest non-white community in the UK. A sizeable portion of them has right-wing leanings vis-a-vis Indian politics, as they are hard-pressed to preserve their Indian culture and their way of life in the land of their abode.