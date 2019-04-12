Register
16:04 GMT +312 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama

    Dalai Lama's Reincarnation Must Comply With Chinese Laws, Beijing Says

    © REUTERS / Abhishek N. Chinnappa
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    121

    The spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, the Dalai Lama, was reportedly discharged from a private hospital in India on Friday morning – three days after being admitted due to an alleged chest infection.

    The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama “must comply with Chinese laws”, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said when asked about the 83-year-old Buddhist monk’s physical condition following reports of his hospitalisation.

    “In China’s history, clear rules have been established concerning the reincarnation of the living Buddha. The 14th Dalai Lama himself was found and recognised following religious rituals and historical conventions and his succession was approved by the then central government. Therefore reincarnation of living Buddhas, including the Dalai Lama, must comply with Chinese laws and regulations and follow religious rituals and historical conventions”, Lu told reporters.

    Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, gestures before delivering a public lecture on “Reviving Indian Wisdom in Contemporary India” at a function in New Delhi on February 5, 2017
    © AFP 2019 / SAJJAD HUSSAIN
    Dalai Lama Discharged from Indian Hospital After 3-Day Treatment - Report
    The aforementioned laws include “New Regulations on Religious Affairs”, which came into force in February 2018, and “Rules on the Management of the Reincarnation of Tibetan Living Buddhas ”, enacted in 2007.

    According to these regulations, Buddhist institutions should apply to the Chinese government if they intend to reincarnate a monk.

    On Friday morning, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate was released from a New Delhi hospital after spending three days there, according to AFP. The Tibetan spiritual leader was reportedly diagnosed with a chest infection.

    “His Holiness was feeling some discomfort this morning in Dharamsala. As a precaution, we came down to Delhi”, his private secretary Tenzin Taklha was quoted as saying by local media.

    Back in 2011, the current Dalai Lama, who was identified as the reincarnation of his predecessor when he was two years old, said in a statement that it was inappropriate for the Chinese government to supervise his rebirth.

    “They say they are waiting for my death and will recognise a 15th Dalai Lama of their choice. It is clear from their recent rules and regulations and subsequent declarations that they have a detailed strategy to deceive Tibetans”, he said.

    READ MORE: Dalai Lama Repeats Female Successor Statement Sans 'Good Looking' Prerequisite

    The monk also reflected on what might happen after his death in an interview with Reuters last month:

    “In future, in case you see two Dalai Lamas come, one from here, in a free country, one is chosen by Chinese, and then nobody will trust, nobody will respect [the one chosen by China]. So that’s an additional problem for the Chinese. It’s possible, it can happen”.

    The 14th Dalai Lama, who was enthroned at the age of four after being discovered by a delegation of monks, has lived in India since his self-imposed exile from Tibet in 1959 following the formal Chinese takeover of the Tibetan capital Lhasa.

    Related:

    Dalai Lama Discharged from Indian Hospital After 3-Day Treatment - Report
    Dalai Lama Repeats Female Successor Statement Sans 'Good Looking' Prerequisite
    Tibet Can Remain Part of China - Dalai Lama
    Dalai Lama Hospitalized with Chest Infection - Reports
    Dalai Lama Explained Russia's Role in the World During Meeting With Scientists
    Dalai Lama's Exile: 'Soft Power of Buddhism Attracts Chinese Citizens' - Analyst
    Dalai Lama Reveals Why Robots Will Never Beat Humans
    'Europe Belongs to Europeans': Dalai Lama Stuns Swedish Public
    Tags:
    hospitalization, hospital, infection, health, spirituality, Buddhist monk, regulations, law, Dalai Lama, Lu Kang, Tibet, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Secret: Explore Mysteries of Soviet Vault That Hosted Classified Data
    Top Secret: Explore Mysteries of Soviet Vault That Hosted Classified Data
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse