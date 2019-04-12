Magnitude 7 Quake Strikes South of Indonesia, Tsunami Warning Issued - USGS

A strong 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on 12 April, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The EMSC has reported that it registered a 6.8-magnitude earthquake at 11:40 GMT.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
Indonesia has reported that a tsunami is possible after the strong earthquake east of Sulawesi.
🔴 #Preliminar: Fuerte sismo hace minutos en Sulawesi (Célebes), Indonesia 6.9Mw (Preliminar)… Ampliaremos— EarthQuakesTime (@EarthQuakesTime) 12 апреля 2019 г.
🔹️Alta posibilidad de daños. pic.twitter.com/k2XQXffjta
Indonesia is part of the so-called Ring of Fire, an area in the Pacific Ocean where the most active tectonic plates are located.
