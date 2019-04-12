Magnitude 7 Quake Strikes South of Indonesia, Tsunami Warning Issued - USGS

According to the USGS, cited by Reuters, the quake hit 280 km (174 miles) south of the province of Gorontalo at a depth of 43 km (27 miles).

A strong 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on 12 April, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The EMSC has reported that it registered a 6.8-magnitude earthquake at 11:40 GMT.

The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles) and located 107 kilometres (66.5 miles) south of the city of Luwuk, according to EMSC.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Indonesia has reported that a tsunami is possible after the strong earthquake east of Sulawesi.

🔴 #Preliminar: Fuerte sismo hace minutos en Sulawesi (Célebes), Indonesia 6.9Mw (Preliminar)… Ampliaremos



🔹️Alta posibilidad de daños. pic.twitter.com/k2XQXffjta — EarthQuakesTime (@EarthQuakesTime) 12 апреля 2019 г.

Indonesia is part of the so-called Ring of Fire, an area in the Pacific Ocean where the most active tectonic plates are located.