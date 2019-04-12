Register
12:58 GMT +312 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A dressed monkey sits at a roadside to earn money from passers-by for his owner in Islamabad, Pakistan on Friday, Jan 13, 2012

    India's 'Sacred Monkeys' Create Fear in Pakistan - Reports

    © AP Photo / B.K.Bangash
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The multi-modal fear includes natural human fear of these wild primates on one hand; while on the other hand, these animals are looked upon with suspicion that they may have implanted spy hardware. Also, intelligence agencies and drug traffickers use animals to carry coded messages.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Some jet-black-faced primates called "langurs" have created fear and excitement among villagers in the Pakistani villages of Khara and Vadana near the Indian border, reported Pakistani media The Dawn. Langurs are monkeys native to the Indian subcontinent and are considered sacred in India.

    Residents reported that monkeys from India have been roaming around for the last few days after they crossed the border into Pakistan. The primates were seen perched on cellular network towers, minarets of mosques, and branches of trees.

    READ MORE: Pigeon Arrested in India for Carrying 'Warning Message' to PM Modi From Pakistan

    "Some of the locals claim these primates were seen roaming on the roofs of houses in search of food, creating panic among the residents, especially women and children", The Dawn media report read.

    Pigeon Spy
    © Flickr/ Nathan Rupert
    Birds of War: Pigeons Spying for Security Agencies on India Pakistan Border
    A wildlife official informed that one of the langurs had been caught and would soon be shifted to a zoo or park where it would be kept in a cage.

    Birds and animals from the two nuclear-armed countries that cross into each other's territory are not viewed as being "above suspicion". Last year, Indian security officials seized a pigeon after the bird landed near a post in Amritsar. Security officials released the bird only after conducting extensive X-ray tests to ensure the pigeon was not carrying any form of coded message or had spy hardware implants.

    READ MORE: Beyond the Bounds of Reality: Cartoon 'Masha and the Bear' Kremlin Propaganda?

    In 2015, another suspicious pigeon was caught by Indian authorities after it was found to be carrying a "stamped message" on its body.

    Related:

    India Looks to Procure Spy Drones to Operate at High Altitudes
    India Orders Four More Maritime Spy Jets
    India Stocks Up: New Delhi Buys Four Boeing Maritime Spy Planes
    Rare Bird: India Cages Pakistani Spy Pigeon
    Tags:
    white monkeys, pigeon, fear, Spying, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Secret: Explore Mysteries of Soviet Vault That Hosted Classified Data
    Top Secret: Explore Mysteries of Soviet Vault That Hosted Classified Data
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse