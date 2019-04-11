Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump (R) greets South Korean President Moon Jae-in

    Moon, Trump Agree Top-Down Approach in Nuclear Diplomacy With N Korea - Seoul

    © REUTERS / Jim Bourg
    Asia & Pacific
    317

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump have agreed on a top-down approach in the nuclear diplomacy with North Korea, Reuters reported Thursday, citing a South Korean adviser.

    Trump told reporters at the White House earlier on Thursday that he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will be discussing potential meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Moon is visiting Washington, DC to discuss with Trump a range of mutual concerns, including North Korea and trade.

    READ MORE: US Not Scaling Back Military Exercises With South Korea, Building Up Capability

    Trump pointed out he believes a third US-North Korea summit could take place, but indicated that putting together such meetings is a slow process. Moon said military tensions on the Korean peninsula have been reduced and the issue of denuclearization can be resolved through peaceful dialogue.

    Dismantling of North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test site
    © Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
    Full Denuclearization of North Korea by 2021 Hardly Possible – Russian Lawmaker
    Trump mentioned that he wants sanctions against North Korea to remain in place and believes they are at a fairly level right now.

    Both South Korea and the United States have been urging Kim to return to the negotiating table after a communication breakdown in February.

    On Tuesday, Kim Hyun-chong, deputy director of the South Korean National Security Office, said that the Moon-Trump summit was based on their joint view that it was important to revive the denuclearization talks with North Korea.

    READ MORE: North Korea Could Become US Military Partner — South Korean Presidential Aide

    The situation on the Korean Peninsula, which has been divided into two countries with differing political systems in place since 1953, improved last year with Kim and Moon having held several meetings. Kim also held two summits with Trump, with the parties having reached an agreement in June, stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote complete denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for US-South Korean military drills' freeze and a potential removal of US sanctions.

