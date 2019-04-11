Pakistan Asks India to Provide Intel Proving Pak's Involvement in Pulwama Attack

The back-n-forth between India and Pakistan on Pulwama terror attack dossier has been going on for some time. India blamed Pakistan’s role in the attack and had submitted a detailed dossier to Pak authorities. Pakistan has kept on asking for additional details again seemingly eroding its credibility further.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan has handed over a 'request for more information' to the India High Commissioner in Islamabad on the Pulwama dossier, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal told reporters on Thursday.

The minister added that India has so far not provided any actionable intelligence that could lead to Pakistan's involvement in the Pulwama attack that took place on 14 February this year. The attack had taken the lives of more than 40 Indian soldiers.

"We hope India will answer these questions soon," Dr. Faisal said during weekly briefing, adding that the reply to previous questions has also not been given so far.

Diplomatic sources told Sputnik that Islamabad sought specific response with regards to an individual who is allegedly based in India. Dr. Faisal told reporters that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had credible intelligence that India is preparing another act of aggression against Pakistan between April 16 and 20.

"India will receive the same response as February 27 if it challenges our resolve," Dr. Faisal told reporters on Thursday.

On the basis of first dossier submitted by the Indian government on 27 February, Pakistan's Foreign Office on 28 March stated that it has thoroughly investigated the entire dossier related to the Pulwama terror attack and has neither found any evidence of terror camps at the locations mentioned by India, nor of any of the persons mentioned therein that could be linked to the said attack.

"While 54 detained individuals are being investigated, no details linking them to Pulwama have been found so far. Similarly, the 22 pin locations shared by India have been examined. No such camps exist. Pakistan is willing to allow visits, on request, to these locations", the Foreign Ministry added.

The tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations escalated in February after the Pulwama terror attack which expanded into the full fledge aerial clash on February 27. The two air forces had clashed on that day. India's MiG-21 Bison was shot down by Pakistanis, while India has claimed that it too had shot down a Pakistani F-16. Pakistan has rubbished the Indian claims.