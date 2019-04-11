Pakistani Minister Calls on Britain to Apologise for Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

The massacre that took place in Amritsar in the Indian state of Punjab during British rule, resulted in the death of thousands of protesters due to indiscriminate firing. Pakistan and Bangladesh being part of erstwhile united India before Partition in 1947, do view the incident with disdain.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Two days ahead of the 100th anniversary, Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry endorsed the demand that the British government must apologise to India, Pakistan and Bangladesh for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and for the famine in Bengal.

"Fully endorse the demand that [the] British Empire must apologise to the nations of Pakistan, India and Bangladesh on Jallianwala massacre and Bengal famine. These tragedies are the scar on the face of Britain," he tweeted.

The statement comes a day after British Prime Minister Theresa May did express regret for the Jallianwala massacre but stopped short of a full apology.

"The tragedy of Jallianwala Bagh in 1919 is a shameful scar on British-Indian history. We deeply regret what happened and the suffering it caused," May told the British parliament on Wednesday. Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, called for a full, clear and unequivocal apology.

"As Her Majesty, the Queen (Elizabeth II) said before visiting Jallianwala Bagh in 1997, it is a distressing example of our past history with India," May added.

Jallianwala Bagh is located in Amritsar in India where on 13 April 1919, British troops under the command of Colonel Dyer fired indiscriminately on thousands of unarmed pro-independence protesters killing over a thousand. A memorial ceremony will take place at site of the massacre on Saturday.

Pakistani minister also sought for British apology over Bengal famine in which some four million Bengalis starved to death in 1943. Then British Prime Minister Winston Churchill had ordered the diversion of food from starving Indian civilians to well-supplied British soldiers and to top up European stockpiles in Greece and elsewhere.

British authorities have yet to respond to Islamabad's call.

In addition to this, a vocal Indian parliamentarian, Shashi Tharoor, who once worked as UN official has been asking for British apology over the incident for the last four years.