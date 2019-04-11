Register
18:26 GMT +311 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Artists reenact a scene from the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre during a Special Olympics held by the survivors of the deadly 1984 Bhopal gas leak in an effort to shame Olympic sponsor Dow Chemical Co. on the eve of the London Games in Bhopal, India, Thursday, July 26, 2012

    Pakistani Minister Calls on Britain to Apologise for Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

    © AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    121

    The massacre that took place in Amritsar in the Indian state of Punjab during British rule, resulted in the death of thousands of protesters due to indiscriminate firing. Pakistan and Bangladesh being part of erstwhile united India before Partition in 1947, do view the incident with disdain.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Two days ahead of the 100th anniversary, Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry endorsed the demand that the British government must apologise to India, Pakistan and Bangladesh for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and for the famine in Bengal.

    "Fully endorse the demand that [the] British Empire must apologise to the nations of Pakistan, India and Bangladesh on Jallianwala massacre and Bengal famine. These tragedies are the scar on the face of Britain," he tweeted.

    READ MORE: Italian Lawmakers Call for Armenian Genocide Recognition, Turkey Slams Motion

    Indian national flag
    © AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar A
    India Observes Centenary of Barbaric Massacre by British Colonial Regime
    The statement comes a day after British Prime Minister Theresa May did express regret for the Jallianwala massacre but stopped short of a full apology.

    "The tragedy of Jallianwala Bagh in 1919 is a shameful scar on British-Indian history. We deeply regret what happened and the suffering it caused," May told the British parliament on Wednesday. Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, called for a full, clear and unequivocal apology.

    "As Her Majesty, the Queen (Elizabeth II) said before visiting Jallianwala Bagh in 1997, it is a distressing example of our past history with India," May added.

    Jallianwala Bagh is located in Amritsar in India where on 13 April 1919, British troops under the command of Colonel Dyer fired indiscriminately on thousands of unarmed pro-independence protesters killing over a thousand. A memorial ceremony will take place at site of the massacre on Saturday.

    READ MORE: Return Koh-i-Noor to the People of India — British MP

    Pakistani minister also sought for British apology over Bengal famine in which some four million Bengalis starved to death in 1943. Then British Prime Minister Winston Churchill had ordered the diversion of food from starving Indian civilians to well-supplied British soldiers and to top up European stockpiles in Greece and elsewhere.

    British authorities have yet to respond to Islamabad's call.

    In addition to this, a vocal Indian parliamentarian, Shashi Tharoor, who once worked as UN official has been asking for British apology over the incident for the last four years.

    Related:

    British Soprano Diva Scolded for Wearing EU-Themed Dress During Concert
    British PM May Addresses MPs Amid New Brexit Deadlines (VIDEO)
    The Bond Effect: British Man Flees 90 Miles From Aussie Police On Jet Ski
    16 Versions of Brexit by British MPs: What You Need to Know About Parl't Vote
    Tags:
    colonial rule, massacre, apology, Theresa May, India, Britain, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Secret: Explore Mysteries of Soviet Vault That Hosted Classified Data
    Top Secret: Explore Mysteries of Soviet Vault That Hosted Classified Data
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse