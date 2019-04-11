Pakistan FM Insists PAF Downed 2 Indian Jets in Dogfight Amid F-16 Controversy

Earlier this week, the Indian military released radar images, which, according to New Delhi, confirm that the IAF shot down a Pakistani F-16 in a February dogfight, a claim Islamabad has repeatedly denied.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mohammed Qureshi has spoken about the controversy, surrounding the dogfight between the PAF and the Indian Air Force in late February.

"Pakistan had shot down two IAF planes on 27th Feb & Captured only ONE Indian Pilot that was Abhinandan, had captured no Israeli pilot. The initial claim of capturing two Indian pilots was because of a misunderstanding but it was cleared up by the end of the day", he said before a Foreign Relations Committee meeting.

The statement follows the release of radar images by the Indian military, which, according to New Delhi, confirm that the IAF shot down a Pakistani F-16 in the February dogfight over Kashmir. When commenting on the Indian statement, the Pakistan Army spokesman insisted that the claim is a "lie", emphasising that "despite claiming possession of evidence it shot down the F-16, the IAF are still short of presenting it".

The controversy started after the IAF had carried out an airstrike on an alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist camp in Pakistani Balakot in February. Islamabad stated that two Indian planes were downed by the PAF, while New Delhi confirmed the loss of only one aircraft, also insisting it had successfully downed a PAF F-16.