Register
00:28 GMT +311 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Bees

    ‘Scared to Death': Four Live Bees Pulled From Taiwanese Woman's Eye (PHOTOS)

    © Photo : PIxabay
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Sufferers of melissophobia, beware. Sweat bees could sneak their way into your eyes and survive off liquid produced from your tear ducts.

    Local media reports indicate that a 29-year-old Taiwanese woman identified only by her surname, He, experienced just that last week after she paid a visit to a relative's grave. During a recent press conference, the woman explained that she began to feel off, as if she had gotten dirt or sand in her left eye, as she was clearing the gravesite of weeds.

    Wanting to quickly remedy the situation, she flushed her eye with water. However, that didn't work, and instead left her experiencing a stinging pain. He's eye was also starting to tear up profusely.

    Fernandina Giant Tortoise, thought to have been extinct for ~113 years
    © El Gobierno de Todos/Ministerio del Ambiente
    Surprise Survivors: Tortoise & Bee Presumed Extinct Recently Rediscovered (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    "It was very painful," He told reporters. "Tears wouldn't stop coming out of my eye. I was scared to death."

    Later that day, He made her way to the Fooyin University Hospital in Taiwan's Donggang Township in the country's south in search of answers from medical professionals. On inspecting He's very swollen eye, they found not rocks, not pollen, not mysterious grave dirt, but four bees, feeding on He's tear ducts.

    Hung Chi-ting, the head of the hospital's ophthalmology department, told reporters that when he peered closely at He's left eye, he "saw something that looked like insect legs, so I pulled them out under a microscope slowly, and one at a time without damaging their bodies."

    He was found to be suffering from cellulitis, a bacterial skin infection, and keratitis, severe inflammation of the cornea, which was caused by the pesky bees.

    Physicians in Taiwan came upon an unusual case recently when a Taiwanese woman was found to have four sweat bees feeding off her tear ducts
    © Screenshot/The Strait Times
    Physicians in Taiwan came upon an unusual case recently when a Taiwanese woman was found to have four sweat bees feeding off her tear ducts

    According to Hung, had He delayed her visit any longer, doctors might've have to remove the eye in order to save her life. "Thankfully she came to the hospital early," he said.

    It was also noted by Hung that the situation could have been made worse had He been rubbing her eye, since the act would've likely killed the bees, causing a serious infection that would've led her to become blind, the Strait Times reported.

    A Taiwanese woman identified only by her surname He was recently found to have four living sweat bees feeding from her tear ducts. Image shows her swollen left eye.
    © Screenshot/The Strait Times
    A Taiwanese woman identified only by her surname He was recently found to have four living sweat bees feeding from her tear ducts. Image shows her swollen left eye.

    He has been advised to strap on goggles for her next cemetery visit. She is expected to make a full recovery.

    Sweat bees, which range in size between three millimeters and 10 millimeters, are not aggressive and tend to feed off of nectar and pollen. However, they are also drawn to human perspiration "which offers them precious moisture and salts," according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

    Per American pest control company Terminix, sweat bees have the "least painful sting of all stinging insects." They also live in the US, Canada and throughout Central America.

    Related:

    Taiwan to Buy 108 M1A2 Abrams Tanks From US Despite China's Objection - Reports
    Plane With 317 People on Board Makes Emergency Landing in Taiwan - Reports
    China's J-11 Fighters Over Taiwan Strait Sent Clear Message to Trump – Scholar
    US De Facto Embassy in Taiwan Admits US Troops Guarded Facility Since 2005
    Chinese Seismologists Register 5.1-Magnitude Earthquake in Taiwan
    Tags:
    Tear Ducts, bees, Sweat Bees, Taiwan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards March During a Military Parade
    Still Marching On: Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Action Amid Fresh US Move
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse