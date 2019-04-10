Pakistani Woman Showcases Hijab-Clad Husband to Attack Misogynistic Attitudes

New Delhi (Sputnik): A woman from Pakistan opted to take the satire route to fight "misogynistic attitudes", parading her husband on social media wearing a hijab.

She uploaded the image to Instagram, captioning the post: "This is my beautiful husband. Of course, you can't see how beautiful he is because I make sure he keeps his beauty (read: identity) hidden as I am the only true haqdaar of it. Everything he is, all his achievements, dreams, all of his fkn life, he owes it to me. Any namehram's nazar is haraam on him, so I prefer he stay at home as the world is a bad place. However, it is ok when he goes out with me."

She took a jibe at the misogynistic mentality that women are meant only for ‘producing children', writing: "I took him to dinner at @madroostapk last night. We only go there because they use steroid free chicken and we are very health conscious, especially after knowing how growth hormone injected chicken can affect fertility. I don't want his fertility to be affected because his major purpose of existing is to give me children and make me a mother."

This is my husband. I took him out to dinner last night. Although I prefer he stay at home as the world is a bad place, it is ok when he goes out with me. I love how he modestly hides himself, as he is khuli tijori. Also I let him work and drive cuz equality. Where's my medal? pic.twitter.com/HK8O61qQQ1 — The Mewly Weds! (@themewlyweds) April 6, 2019

Furthermore, she took aim at the double standards related to what is considered modest for men and women in Pakistan.

"I Iove how he modestly hides himself while going out, as he is khuli tijori and I wouldn't want him to get molested. Even then if he gets molested, we will accept that as qismah and hope that the abuser will be punished in akhirah. I, on the other hand, can roam around and loiter on my own, in my chadda banyaan, in my tank top in my spaghetti strap top or even shirtless, because I am a woman. I am not scared of other women. They will not assault me. And even if they do, I will not talk about it because it will prove me weak and defenceless in front of the whole wide world. A woman is not supposed to be weak, you know, we were created to be strong and macho."

The hashtags she used in her post — #genderroles #smashingpatriarchy #dawn #nomeansno #consent #endrapeculture #metoo — spoke volumes about the message she was trying to convey.

Many people expressed support for her efforts to raise awareness.

You don't have to waste money going to restaurants with him! He should stay home and cook for you, that's what a good husband should do! He will become entitled if you insist on such treats for him. You should be MODEST! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Mulshid Eleas (@emulshid) April 7, 2019

Ohh my goodness.. That must have hit where it hurts the most 😂

😂😂😂. You honestly made my day. I stan a liberal Queen.

However, there was a number of detractors who weren't too pleased with her post.

Your happiness will be gone when you are going to have period and the law of nature come into affect..😫😫😫😫😫😫😫 — Surjyanshu Bairagi (@Surjyanshu) April 7, 2019

Cheapest way to be famous….only…

— I Hate HYPOCRITES (@_only_pakistan_) April 8, 2019

It's very foolish that a group of people mock at a faith, without reason to prove what they are doing had any comparable? How is it that you make such a claim and has no way to justify how same it is to a women who covers?

Following social media reacting to her stunt, taking into account both the positive and negative feedback, the woman offered "love and hugs" to those who supported her.