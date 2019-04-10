Australian Tourist, His Guide in Critical Condition After Rhino Attack in Nepal

In the sudden and unexpected attack, a rhino rammed straight into a tourist and his tour guide while they were enjoying the biodiversity of the national park on foot.

New Delhi (Sputnik): An Australian teenage tourist and his Nepalese guide were attacked by a rhino in Nepal's Chitwan National Park while they were walking near the reserve forest area on Monday.

Commenting on the present condition of the Aussie tourist, Sputnik sources confirmed that the teenager is battling for his life and is in a critical state in Medicity Hospital in Kathmandu, the capital city of Nepal. The tourist guide is also in a serious condition.

​Sources also said that the 18-year-old Australian citizen, William Peter, and his Nepalese guide, Jitu Maht, 50, were caught unawares during one of their walks along the Chitwan National Park when a rhino which seemed to have appeared out of nowhere attacked. They were rushed to hospital after emergency services were called by other guides.

Chitwan National Park is a reserve area in the Terai Lowlands of south-central Nepal and is known for its biodiversity.